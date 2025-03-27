Fastned B.V.: Annual Report 2024: €86 million in revenue and new highs in charging sessions and energy sold as network rapidly expands

Fastned, the European fast-charging company, has reported €86 million in revenue for 2024 - a 43% year-on-year increase - alongside a 35% increase in charging sessions and a 41% rise in energy sold. The company also reports positive EBITDA for the second consecutive year in its Annual Report 2024, published 27 March 2025.Rapid scale• 50 new Fastned stations opened in 2024 for a total of 346 across 7 countries, while preparations were made for expansion to new markets in 2025.• 139 new high-value locations were acquired and added to our pipeline in 2024, bringing us to a total of 569 locations either in operation or under development: over half the locations needed to achieve our goal of 1000 operational stations by 2030.• During 2024 we achieved significant tender victories (for example, the Deutschlandnetz tender in Germany) and forged innovative new partnerships, as announced with Places for London. More locations were secured in the first quarter of 2024 alone than in the entire year of 2023.• Fastned powered an estimated 700 million electric kilometers of zero-emission driving in 2024.Impact, sustainability and transparency• Fastned effectively avoided the equivalent of over 129,000 tonnes of CO2, up 34% on 2023.• The company achieved B Corp certification in 2024, recognising Fastned as upholding the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.• For the first time, Fastned worked with BDO Accountancy and Advisors to receive limited assurance on several key ESG KPIs in the report including kilowatt hours sold, guarantees of origin and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Further information is found on page 46 of the report.• Fastned also conducted its first ever Double Materiality Assessment in 2024, identifying key areas and topics which can form the basis of the company's sustainability strategy.Industry-leading performance• The number of EVs on European roads rose to over 6 million in 2024, with Fastned accordingly posting positive financial growth even throughout a turbulent year for the industry.• Fastned recorded €86.3 million in revenue related to charging in 2024; an increase of 43% on 2023.• For the second consecutive year, Fastned achieved a positive EBITDA. In 2024 EBITDA was €7.4 million - up from €4.6 million in 2023.• Annual revenue per station rose to €270,000, a 21% increase on 2023, while the annual volume per station was 440MWh, 20% up on last year, continuing to show how our concept helps us outperform our competition.• Fastned conducted three bond issues in 2024, raising over €82m and demonstrating the continuing support of our investor community."I am delighted with our highly encouraging results in 2024. Our roll-out continues to accelerate, and our outstanding station economics has brought record revenues and a leading position in the fast-charging market. Europe's goal of an electric-only future by 2035 has been reaffirmed, and these results give me great confidence that we will play a key role in this transition as we continue scaling at pace."Michiel Langezaal, co-founder and CEO of FastnedSee the full Fastned Annual Report 2024 here:https://content.presspage.com/uploads/2519/e723aad4-3004-4a3d-8535-b2a59365ae20/fastned2024annualreport.pdf?10000