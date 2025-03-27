Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

For the past three years, Winamp has been on a mission to redefine the music industry-empowering artists to reclaim control over their content and revenue. Our motto, "From Dependent to Independent," is now more than just a slogan; it's a reality. Through Winamp for Creators, we've built one of the most comprehensive platforms available today-one that unifies all the essential tools artists need to manage and monetize their music effectively.

A key feature of this transformation is the Fanzone, an exclusive space where artists and music professionals can invite fans to subscribe and purchase premium content directly-creating a direct and sustainable revenue stream.

Introducing Artist Revenue in the Winamp Player

Today, we take a monumental step forward. Winamp is launching a groundbreaking new version of its iconic Player that integrates Fanzone directly into the listening experience. With our latest mobile apps (iOS and Android v1.6), fans can now subscribe to and access exclusive content directly within the Player-turning engagement into tangible support for their favorite artists.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp, states:

"We are just at the beginning of what we are building but for too long, artists have been left behind in an industry that favors only the top artists. The traditional streaming model has reached its limits, benefiting only the top 0.5% of artists, and the time has come for artists to take ownership of their content and revenue. Winamp is here to challenge the status quo. We have been working relentlessly to create tools that allow artists to monetize their music and take back control of their careers. Today, we are proud to introduce a major milestone in that vision-the integration of artist monetization directly into the Winamp Player. And this is just the outset of what's to come."

Thierry Ascarez, Chief Business Officer of Winamp, adds:

"Artists need to rethink the way they share their content. Social media has conditioned them to give away their work for free, while streaming platforms generate billions without fairly compensating independent creators. Winamp is changing the game. Our vision is to provide a complete, seamless experience for both artists and fans-where artists can finally be rewarded for their work, and fans can engage more deeply with the music they love. The Winamp Player is no longer just a player; it's a new era in artist empowerment."

Winamp has always been at the forefront of music innovation, serving a passionate global community. Now, it's time to redefine the artist-fan relationship by giving creators the financial independence they deserve. With this latest update, Winamp is making good on its promise to reshape the industry-and there's much more to come.

Next Meeting

April 30, 2025 Publication of 2024 annual results

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327350972/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com