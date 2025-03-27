Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Evolva Holding SA shareholders elect Clearway representatives to the Board of Directors
Reinach, Switzerland, 27 March 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Basel. The shareholders elected two representatives of Clearway Capital Partners ICAV, Dublin, Ireland ("Clearway"), Evolva's largest shareholder, to into the Board of Directors ("BoD" or "Board") and into the Compensation Committee. The shareholders also elected Mr. Gianluca Ferrari of Clearway as Chairman.
The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board and of the shareholder Clearway with following majorities:
As announced in the AGM invitation, agenda item 6 (Dissolution, Delisting) was not put to the shareholders' vote during today's AGM after the shareholders approved agenda item 5 (Continuation of M&A activities). Similarly, the shareholders did not vote on agenda items 7.2 (Current BoD election), 7.4 (Re-election current Chairman of the Board) and 7.6 (Re-Election Compensation Committee) after the shareholders elected the Clearway representatives into the Board and into the Compensation Committee and Mr. Ferrari as Chairman. As announced in the AGM invitation, the previous Board members Stephan Schindler and Beat In-Albon did not stand for re-election since the Clearway representatives were elected.
Gianluca Ferrari, incoming Chairman of Evolva, said: "We thank shareholders for their support and look forward to working to create long-term, sustainable value for all shareholders."
