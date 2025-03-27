Enad Global 7 AB: Piranha Games to release the first DLC for MechWarrior 5: Clans on May 8th

Enad Global 7s subsidiary, Piranha Games will release the first DLC to MechWarrior 5: Clans, Ghost Bear: Flash Storm, on May 8th (May 8th 00:00 UTC).

In the DLC, players follow Clan Ghost Bear khans, Bjorn Jorgenson and Aletha Kabrinski as they plot their next moves as they strive to take the lead in the race towards Terra. Take command of the Silveroot Keshik, an elite unit tasked with proving Ghost Bear's strength and reclaiming lost glory.

Engage in a Trial of Possession to claim the powerful Ebon Jaguar and Night Gyr 'Mechs. Face off against the legendary Second Sword of Light in a battle for control of Alshain, a world replete with 'Mech factories and orbital shipyards capable of producing warships.

Fight on the hull of the Grizzly, the Ghost bear command ship, assault an orbital space station, and face the Iron Talon a powerful new boss in the most intense MechWarrior combat yet.

Unleash 4 new OmniMechs and 4 new BattleMechs including the 100 ton Kodiak, and command Elementals as you take the fight to space and beyond in this thrilling expansion!

The DLC will drop alongside a huge free update that includes new Arena maps and modes along with many quality of life updates. As always coop players will be able to play the hosts DLC for free.

For more information visit MechWarrior 5: Clans DLC page here.

Access Epic Game Store here.

Access the Steam page here.

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman Studios and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 546 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7