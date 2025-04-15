Enad Global 7 AB: Palia is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X|S on May 13, along a brand-new Expansion 'Elderwood'

Enad Global 7 AB (publ)'s studio Singularity 6 will release the free-to-play fantasy life sim Palia on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X|S on May 13, along a brand-new expansion, Elderwood, available across all platforms. This expansion introduces vertical exploration and a new area to Palia's ever-evolving world. Home to more than 6 million players to date, Palia will arrive with full cross-platform support available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Released in Open Beta on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023, Palia has steadily become the free-to-play, multiplayer, life sim adventure game of choice for gamers around the world looking to craft, explore, and make memories together in the home of their dreams. With nearly endless ways to make Palia their home, players can find relaxation and joy in every corner of this vibrant, heartwarming world. Since its initial release, Palia has released more than 24 content updates to date. Palia's monthly update cadence has launched more than 800 housing decor items, seasonal events and minigames, trading and building mechanics, tons of style options, and immersive storylines set to a relaxing soundtrack.

With Palia's arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players will be introduced to the Elderwood, a dense and magical forested Adventure Zone filled with surprises around every corner. Elderwood offers players fresh ways to explore and gather with friends, bringing in familiar characters like Nai'o and Subira to guide players on their new quests. In Elderwood, players will search for new themed collectibles, hostile huntable creatures, such as the Ogapuu, and elusive ones, such as the Shmole. Additionally, players can look forward to unearthing Artifacts hidden deep in the Elderwood. Artifacts unlock a brand new equipment type called Relics, which will unlock your true potential by providing you and your party with unique buffs. Elderwood also introduces new artifacts, fish, insects, plushes, and decor to transform players' homes in Palia.

Palia players looking to jump back in with their friends on May 13 can look forward to the return of Palia's "Refer A Friend" program. By inviting their friends to Palia, Players can earn special in-game item rewards.

For more information on Palia's expansion Elderwood, visit the official site here.

For more information on Palia's "Refer a Friend" program, visit the official site here.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

ludvig.andersson@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman Studios and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 546 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7