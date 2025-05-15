Enad Global 7 AB: Interim Report for the Period January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025

January - March 2025 in Summary

Net Revenue of SEK 455.3 (381.7) million, representing an FX-adjusted organic growth of 14.5 percent.

EBITDA of SEK 62.1 (86.6) million and Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 73.7 (61.7) million. The difference between EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA was due to non-recurring restructuring cost of SEK -11.6 million.

EBIT of SEK -10.1 (40.0) million and Adjusted EBIT of SEK 1.7 (15.2) million, the difference between EBIT and Adjusted EBIT is mainly due to restructuring costs.

Profit before tax of SEK -13.2 (34.1) million.

Earnings per Share of SEK -0.21 (0.17) and Adjusted Earnings per Share of SEK -0.10 (-0.05).

Cash flows from operations of SEK 17.9 (-14.2) million.

Placement of SEK 350 million senior unsecured bonds with a 3-year tenor and a coupon of STIBOR + 625 basis points.

Cash balance of SEK 579.2 million.

Comment from Ji Ham, CEO of EG7:

The Group delivered a solid first quarter in 2025, with Net Revenue of SEK 455.3 (381.7) million, representing 14.5 percent FX-adjusted organic growth year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA reached SEK 73.7 (61.7) million, representing a margin of 16.2 percent, while EBITDA came in at SEK 62.1 (86.6) million. Operating cash flow was SEK 17.9 million. Fireshine led the Group performance for the quarter, delivering Net Revenue of SEK 144.9 (46.2) million - a 213.6 percent increase compared to the prior year - driven by a stronger physical release slate.

During the quarter, the Group issued SEK 350 million in unsecured bonds, primarily to enhance strategic flexibility for potential M&A opportunities. The issuance strengthens our balance sheet and ensures we are well-positioned to act swiftly as attractive opportunities emerge. We remain highly disciplined in our approach-primarily focusing on transactions that could align well with our long-term strategy and vision, and that offer strong potential for value creation and strong financial return.

Following the quarter, on May 13, Singularity 6 launched Palia on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, alongside the Elderwood expansion. With Palia now available across all major PC and console platforms, we believe it is well-positioned to support both revenue growth and shareholder value creation over the coming quarters.

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman Studios and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7

This information is information that Enad Global 7 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-15 07:00 CEST.