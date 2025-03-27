Clavister Holding AB: Clavister and NXP Collaborate to Advance AI-Driven Cybersecurity in the Automotive Industry

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 27 March 2025 - Clavister, a leading European cybersecurity provider for mission-critical applications, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to explore AI-driven cybersecurity applications for the automotive industry.

NXP® Semiconductors is a global leader in the automotive semiconductor industry, providing a wide array of products essential for modern vehicles. Following the recently introduced UN regulation on cybersecurity for vehicles, the automotive industry is rushing to invest in modern types of cybersecurity solutions.



Through this collaboration, Clavister and NXP aim to pave the way for enhanced security in the automotive industry, ensuring that next-generation vehicles are protected against emerging cyber threats.



NXP is showcasing advanced AI- and machine learning enabled cybersecurity solutions to help automotive customers secure the future of software-defined vehicles. As part of this collaboration, Clavister's AI technology will leverage NXP's OrangeBox Automotive Connectivity Domain Controller Development Platform to secure connected vehicles by preventing malware intrusion into automotive subsystems. This demonstration highlights Clavister's AI/ML capabilities on NXP's i.MX 9 platform, enabling real-time detection of denial-of-service attacks through vehicle network traffic analysis.



Following this engagement, Clavister is joining NXP's Orangebox Connectivity Domain Controller Development Platform ecosystem for automotive applications, enabling closer interaction within the automotive industry. Clavister expects to participate in key NXP events, including the NXP Tech Days in Detroit where Clavister plans to showcase its AI-driven cybersecurity solution.



"We are excited to be working with NXP Semiconductors, one of the most prominent leaders in the automotive industry, to explore how Clavister's cutting-edge AI-based cybersecurity technology can be used to secure the connected vehicles of today and tomorrow", comments John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.



"With the increasing adoption of connected services, vehicles are more vulnerable to cyberattacks than ever," said Jim Bridgwater, Senior Director, Global Product Marketing, Automotive Edge Processing, NXP Semiconductors. "This growing threat demands sophisticated cybersecurity solutions capable of identifying and preventing new attack vectors. Our collaboration with Clavister brings advanced AI-powered attack detection to the OrangeBox ecosystem, empowering automakers to build AI-driven telematics with robust security against cyber threats."



The Need for Cybersecurity in Vehicles

As vehicles become more connected and reliant on digital systems, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical concern in the automotive industry. Cyberattacks on connected vehicles can compromise passenger safety, disrupt critical vehicle functions, and expose sensitive data to malicious actors.



Recognising these threats, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) introduced UN Regulation No. 155, which mandates cybersecurity management systems for vehicle manufacturers. This regulation requires automakers to identify and mitigate cyber risks throughout a vehicle's lifecycle, ensuring robust protection against hacking attempts, data breaches, and other security vulnerabilities.



In response to these regulatory requirements, automotive companies are seeking advanced cybersecurity solutions capable of detecting and preventing cyber threats in real time. AI-driven security mechanisms, such as those developed by Clavister, provide an effective approach to safeguarding connected vehicles against emerging cyber risks.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

