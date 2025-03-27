Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today announced that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) released a pivotal valuation report from ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, pegging Core Gaming's enterprise value at $185.9 million as of November 30, 2024. This blockbuster assessment, tied to Siyata's planned merger with Core Gaming, announced February 26, 2025, forecasts a meteoric rise, with revenues soaring to $240.8 million by 2027 and a potential enterprise value quickly topping $963 million-a jaw-dropping leap.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report or click here for further information at 24/7 Market News.





Core Gaming logo

ValueScope expects Core Gaming, an AI-driven mobile gaming innovator, to continue to experience its exponential year-over-year revenue growth trajectory. Core Gaming's reported revenue grew from $13.2 million 2021, $38.9 million in 2022, $57.0 million in 2023, an estimated $90.8 million for 2024, and is expected to climb to $145.8 million this year and $240.8 million in 2026. Fueled by global adoption of its AI-enhanced entertainment apps and sharper monetization, the company's EBITDA margins are set to jump to 8.9% in 2026, hitting $21.4 million.

Applying industry-standard EV/Sales multiples to ValueScope's projected 2026 Core Gaming revenue of $240.8 million can help determine a projected valuation range. Mobile gaming peers like AppLovin trade at 3x-5x sales, reflecting growth and profitability potential, while mature players like Electronic Arts hover near 4x. Core's AI edge, 40 million monthly active users (MAUs), and history of rapid year-over-year growth rate justify a premium, but let's assume a conservative 3x to 4x range, which translates to the following valuation calculations.

Low End (3x): $240.8M × 3 = $722.4 million

High End (4x): $240.8M × 4 = $963.2 million





ValueScope logo

ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, is recognized as the gold standard in financial valuation. The Southlake, Texas-based firm is now part of a Los Angeles valuation titan since July 2024, blends nearly a century of Marshall & Stevens' gravitas (founded 1932) with ValueScope's razor-sharp expertise. From blockbuster mergers to high-stakes litigation, ValueScope has left its mark on some of Wall Street's prime transactions, wielding a meticulous approach that's the envy of the Street.





Siyata logo

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report or click here for further information at 24/7 Market News.

Aitan Zacharin, Core Gaming's CEO, will lead the combined companies when the merger is finalized. Zacharin, was recently quoted as saying, "If you extrapolate that number, the value of that 10% legacy shares should be worth over $16 million and with approximately 2 million shares currently outstanding, Siyata's market capitalization is hovering around $5 million."

Stay Tuned: Don't Miss Out

To ensure you don't miss future announcements, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net .

. Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile .

. Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246307

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News