Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at The LD Micro Invitational XV

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Wesin Grand Central in New York on April 9th-10th, 2025.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. They will highlight Crexendo's strong performance, including the major milestone of surpassing six million users on its software platform, and will discuss strategic initiatives for future growth and business development.

Crexendo is scheduled to present on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 AM in Track 2. To register for the event or schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact the representative listed below or email registration@ldmicro.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information visit www.crexendo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

