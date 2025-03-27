WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life science technology company PacBio, Inc. (PACB) announced Thursday the appointment of Jim Gibson as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective as of his start date, which is expected to be March 31, 2025.With over three decades of financial leadership experience at some of Silicon Valley's most iconic and innovative companies, Gibson brings a deep track record of operational excellence, strategic financing, and scaling global organizations.Gibson joins PacBio from Sequoia, a strategic compensation and benefits solutions provider, where he served as CFO across four entities. Prior to Sequoia, Gibson was CFO at Willow Innovations.Additionally, he has held executive roles at GoDaddy, Tesla, Apple, Netflix, and Affymetrix, where he helped scale businesses, integrate acquisitions, and deliver over $1B in raised capital across his career.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX