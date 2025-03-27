Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071) ("Protium or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct regional satellite gas surveys over approximately 11,000 sq. kilometres in British Columbia. These surveys will enable Protium to develop the most effective exploration strategy and gain a deeper understanding of the region's prospectivity for hydrogen and other gases, as well as identify prospective areas for staking. Protium is looking to mirror its strategy used in Ontario expand its landholdings in British Columbia.

Central British Columbia exhibits strong geological potential for the discovery of natural hydrogen, also known as white hydrogen, supported by its unique geological history and recent hydrogen exploration activities, which are located some 300 and 550 kilometres southeast of the Cheslatta Claims.

In the survey area, potential for white/natural hydrogen exists in:

The Cheslatta Lake Complex rocks in the survey area exhibit strong geological potential for hydrogen generation due to their mafic-ultramafic rock composition and structural features. It includes olivine-phyric basalt, basanite, and diabase with ultramafic xenoliths. These rocks are rich in iron-magnesium silicates (olivine, pyroxene), which undergo serpentinization-a process where water reacts with minerals to produce hydrogen gas.

The region is intersected by deep-seated faults, such as the Pinchi Fault system, which act as pathways for water infiltration and hydrogen migration. Similar fault systems in nearby projects (e.g., Coquihalla H2) are actively explored for natural hydrogen. The Buck Creek basin is a structural rift basin located on the Nechako Plateau north of François Lake. It is characterized by a faulted depression filled with volcanic, pyroclastic, and sedimentary rocks ranging from the Cretaceous to the Paleogene periods. The basin's structure is controlled by northwest-southeast trending strike-slip faults associated with rifting during the Late Cretaceous to Early Oligocene periods.

The claims are spatially associated with a radial lineament of the Buck Creek Basin, and the geology aligns with global hydrogen generation models:

Ultramafic/Mafic Rock Presence

The basin hosts volcanic and intrusive rocks, including basalt and andesite, which are rich in iron and magnesium. These rocks are critical for serpentinization. Similar lithologies in the nearby Cache Creek Terrane (Cogburn Project) have already been identified as potential targets for hydrogen exploration.

Fault Systems as Migration Pathways

Northwest-southwest-trending faults in the basin create conduits for hydrogen migration from deep-crustal sources to potential traps. Such structures are emphasized in exploration models, including the Dove Creek Project, which shares analogous fault networks.

Regional Analogues

The midcontinent rift system (e.g., Kansas, Iowa) demonstrates how ultramafic rocks and fault intersections can yield hydrogen concentrations up to 96%. Buck Creek's tectonic setting mirrors these regions, with rift-related faulting enhancing fluid mobility.

Mineralization and Overpressure Zones

Mineralized zones (e.g., pyrrhotite-scheelite) in the basin suggest hydrothermal activity, which can mobilize hydrogen. Overpressured compartments in analogous basins (e.g., Hanna Basin, Wyoming) show how hydrogen might accumulate in structural traps.

"This aligns with our strategy to use satellite surveys to identify prospective lands for staking. In addition, we will leverage this information to identify targets for a summer exploration program," said Marc Branson, Chief Executive Officer of Protium Clean Energy.

These surveys will include the area comprising the Cheslatta Lake Claims. The Cheslatta Lake Claims comprise four mineral tenures, covering approximately 569.56 hectares in British Columbia. The Company has a right of refusal over these tenures (see press release dated November 26, 2024), expiring on May 13, 2025, which is extendable for an additional six months at the Company's option.

The Cheslatta Lake Claims are as follows:

Title Number Claim Name Owner Map Number Issue Date Good To Date Area (ha) 584461 B1 201988 (100%) 093L 2008/MAY/17 2030/SEP/15 151.8717 1091864 B221 201988 (100%) 093L 2022/JAN/27 2030/SEP/15 265.7923 1091886 B222 201988 (100%) 093L 2022/JAN/27 2030/SEP/15 132.8954 1091906 B224 201988 (100%) 093L 2022/JAN/27 2030/SEP/15 18.9866

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp.is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gasses and critical minerals required for the modern world.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential for natural hydrogen accumulation within in British Columbia, the potential for staking and exploring properties in British Columbia and the significance of regional geological comparisons to known hydrogen-bearing systems in Ontario. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the accuracy of satellite gas survey results, the validity of geological models supporting hydrogen generation and retention, and the Company's ability to conduct further exploration activities in a timely and effective manner. However, these statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the possibility that hydrogen may not be present in economically recoverable quantities, challenges associated with permitting and regulatory approvals, evolving geological interpretations that may alter exploration priorities, and broader market and economic conditions affecting the commercial viability of natural hydrogen as an energy source. There is no assurance that exploration activities will confirm the presence of economic hydrogen accumulations, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Protium undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

