Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
27.03.25
14:21 Uhr
33,500 Euro
-0,220
-0,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,22033,48019:06
33,24033,48019:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2025 18:46 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's Board of Directors' organising meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2025 AT 7:40 PM (EET)

Kalmar's Board of Directors' organising meeting 2025

Kalmar Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Jaakko Eskola as Chair of the Board and Casimir Lindholm as Vice Chair of the Board. Casimir Lindholm's term of office will commence on 1 April 2025.

The Board of Directors considered all members to be independent of the Company and of its significant shareholders.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Lars Engström, Marcus Hedblom, Vesa Laisi and Sari Pohjonen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Sari Pohjonen was elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Jakko Eskola, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Casimir Lindholm and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Chair of the committee.

The Board of Directors decided to establish the Technology Committee as a new committee. The Board of Directors elected among its members Lars Engström, Vesa Laisi and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen as members of the Technology Committee. Vesa Laisi was elected as Chair of the committee.

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 539 0893

Kalmar


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.