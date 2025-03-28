BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) and Merck KGaA have collaborated to tackle challenges in product verification, authenticity, and trust. The partnership will introduce M-Trust, the first-ever cyber-physical trust platform equipped with a mobile computer scanning solution to address pressing issues such as product safety, traceability, and counterfeiting.The collaboration will also provide organizations with high-quality data to train and test AI models, boosting analytics capabilities as AI solutions are brought into operation.Powered by Web 3.0 technology, the M-Trust platform is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements, such as the EU Digital Product Passport, empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape and remain competitive and trustworthy to consumers and regulators.The companies noted that the newly created prototype of the handheld reader device consists of a mobile scanner built on Zebra's TC58 mobile computer and Merck KGaA's security-pigment detector, the SEC-Reader to scan products and share data with the M-Trust platform via Wi-Fi 6E or 5G for verification. This all-in-one solution allows customers to verify products without switching devices and includes features for frontline communication, such as two-way radio, a 16 MP camera, and a 1D/2D barcode scanner.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX