Freitag, 28.03.2025
Kritischer Rohstoff, strategische Wende: Warum diese Aktie jetzt auf das Radar kluger Investoren gehört
WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 | Ticker-Symbol: WQ5
Frankfurt
27.03.25
15:29 Uhr
0,013 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.03.2025 08:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Director Dealings



THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") the only longevity company listed in Europe, is pleased to announce that it has been notified that Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of the Company, has today purchased 2,100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.15 pence each on the open market.

Details of the transaction are set out below:

Name

Dr. Eric Leire

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Date of Purchase

27 March 2025

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased

2,100,000

Price per Ordinary Share

1.15p

Total Consideration

£24,150

Nature of Transaction

Market purchase

Total Shareholding Following the Transaction

126,514,999

Interest in Ordinary Shares (percentage)

36.18%

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and provides details in relation to the purchase of Ordinary Shares by a Director:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eric Leire

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genflow Biosciences Plc

b)

LEI

213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.0003

Identification Code

GB00BP2C3V08

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.15pence per Ordinary Share

2,100,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information:

? Aggregated volume

· Price

2,100,000 Ordinary Shares

1.15 pence per Ordinary Share

e)

Dates of the transactions

27 March 2025

f)

Place of the transactions

London

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Corporate Brokers

Capital Plus Partners Ltd

Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Expected to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
