Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Launch of AI-Powered Partnership

Genflow Biosciences Signs MSA with Heureka Labs, Launching AI-Powered Partnership in Gene Therapy Research

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), the only publicly listed longevity company in Europe, is pleased to announce that, in addition to the recently announced launch of a new development program in ophthalmology, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Heureka Labs, Inc., a U.S.-based AI-driven discovery and analytics platform.

A Master Services Agreement ("MSA") was signed by both parties on 11 April 2025, establishing a framework for long-term collaboration.

Under the terms of the MSA, Heureka Labs, a technology spin-off from Duke University, will provide Genflow with access to its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") platform, which specializes in the analysis of high-dimensional genomic data including RNA sequencing and gene expression profiles. The application of Heureka's AI technology is expected to enhance Genflow's ability to interpret complex biological datasets, enabling deeper insights into gene regulatory networks and systemic biological responses. These insights will be key to optimising therapeutic design and anticipating patient-specific outcomes. Genflow will retain all IP rights under the MSA.

Initial efforts will support the Company's lead candidate, GF-1002, a centenarian SIRT6-based gene therapy currently in preclinical evaluation and may extend to future pipeline gene therapy programs, including those targeting Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH").

Heureka's AI platform is designed to accelerate drug discovery processes by generating testable hypotheses, uncovering unexpected biological patterns, and improving the efficiency of research and development workflows. The platform is currently in use by leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"Incorporating AI is no longer optional in bioinformatics research-it's essential for precision, speed, and scale," said Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow. "Heureka's AI platform gives us the tools to navigate complex biological data and refine our gene therapy approach across a number of programs we are working on, accelerating the delivery of safe and effective therapies that promote a healthier lifespan, while helping to ease the growing operational and economic burden of an aging population."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned for 2025, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

