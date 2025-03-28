BWA Group Plc - Preliminary Exploration Completed at Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 Heavy Mineral Sands Projects, Cameroon

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Preliminary Exploration Completed at Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 Heavy Mineral Sands Projects, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP] which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon and mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, provides an update from its recently completed preliminary exploration programmes at its 90% owned, through BWA Resources (UK) Ltd ("BWAR"), Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 heavy mineral sands permits, located in the Central and South Region of Central Cameroon ("Nkoteng 2" or the "Nkoteng Project" and the "Dehane 3" or the "Dehane Project").

The Nkoteng 2 ("N2") Project is located approximately 70 km north of Yaoundé. The N2 permit covers an area of 494 km2. It includes approximately 60 km of strike length of the Sanaga River system, an area known to be prospective for Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon, and Kyanite heavy mineral sand (HMS) mineralisation.

The Dehane 3 ("D3") Project is located approximately 140 km southwest of Yaoundé, and 80 km from the deep seaport and industrial zone of Kribi. The D3 permit covers an area of 244 km2. It includes approximately 30 km of strike length of the Nyong and Kelle River systems, an area also known to be prospective for HMS mineralisation.

BWA is pleased to announce the completion of a preliminary reconnaissance exploration and shallow auger drilling programme conducted on the N2 and D3 licences, completed in accordance with best practice and in line with JORC (2012) reporting code

The programme entailed both mechanised and manual auger drilling across two licences. In N2, 40 holes were drilled for 69.45 m, for a maximum depth of 4.25 m, returning 93 primary samples, in which 14 samples were selected for analysis. Similarly, in D3, 45 holes were drilled for 57.60 m, for a maximum depth of 4.70 m, producing 73 primary samples, in which 14 samples were also selected. A total of 28 samples have been dispatched to Scientific Services in South Africa for HLS (Heavy Liquid Separation) and XRF/XRD (X-Ray Fluorescence/ X-Ray Diffraction) analysis.

Highlights

85 holes completed for 166 primary samples collected around the central Sanaga and Nyong regions.

28 samples sent for HLS and XRF/XRD analysis (results pending).

HMS mineralisation observed in all sand and clay horizons, in all holes and samples.

N2 drilling covers an area of approximately 100 km2 and D3 covers around 20 km2 with average holes depths in the order of 2.5 m.

Maximum hole depth in N2 was 4.25 and 4.70 in D3.

Mineralisation is mostly open in all directions with only a few holes into bedrock.

Bedrock depth varied in N2 between 1.2 and 3.3 m and only intercepted in one hole at 4.5 m in D3.

Mapping and geological interpretation indicate extensive prospective alluvial, paleo-alluvial units and target areas within both licences.

Jonathan Wearing, Chairman of BWA Group Plc, commented:

"We are encouraged by the completion of this first pass sub-surface sampling programme, completed within the Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 licence areas. The exploration has not only shown that HMS is continuous regionally throughout the licences, but it also proves to the Cameroon Government that BWA are committed to unlocking the natural resource wealth for Cameroon.

BWA look forward to the receipt and interpretation of the results on completion of the pending laboratory analysis".

Work Completed

A short exploration programme was completed in Q1 2025, consisting of 40 holes in N2, for 69.45 metres and 93 primary samples and 45 holes in D3 for 57.60 metres and 73 primary samples. A selection of 14 samples, from the 166 collected were sent for HLS and HMS analysis.

The samples were collected using three methods. Some were simple grab samples taken from active and paleo riverbanks to a depth of approximately 10-20 cm using a shovel. Others were obtained through mechanical drilling with the Van Walt percussion drill to an average depth of around 2.5 m, and additional holes were completed using a hand-operated auger to a similar average depth. All samples were lithologically logged and imported into Micromine software for 3D visualisation and interpretation.

From the 166 samples, 14 from each licence were submitted to Scientific Services in South Africa for HLS analysis. Samples were selected based on observed HMS mineralisation, lithology and location. The selected samples were dried and split, with one portion remaining as a reference, and the other being consolidated to the whole sample, to give an overall weight of around 4 kg. Results are expected mid-Q2, 2025. For further details, please refer to the link below.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The Nkoteng licences (N1 and N2) are located within the Yaoundé Domain of the Pan African Belt, a large nappe unit that has been thrusted southward onto the Congo Craton and is characterised by low-grade to high-grade garnet bearing metamorphosed schists, gneiss and orthogneisses, the source of heavy minerals.

In N2, the Sanaga River runs through the BWA licence area and accommodates approximately 60 km of the river floodplain system and an extensive tributary system, and an even larger paleo-floodplain area, observed in satellite imagery (ground-truthing and mapping planned for follow-up programmes).

The Dehane licences (D1, D2 and D3) are located in the Western Cameroon Domain, which extends along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. This domain consists of a series of medium-grade to high-grade schists and gneisses of volcanic and volcano-sedimentary origin, intruded by later-stage granitoid complexes, the source of heavy minerals. D3 includes approximately 30 km of the active Nyong and Kelle River systems (and extensive tributary system, and larger paleo-floodplain), which runs through the licence areas.

The geological sequence for both licences generally consists of a thin to moderate clay cover (0-2 m), overlying the target deposit horizon consisting of sands and gravels, generally laying directly on the bedrock of genies and ferricrete. Sands vary in thickness from 0.5 to 3.5 m. The N2 and D3 deposits are likely to be a trap placer deposits, and the entire stratigraphic column is considered potentially mineralised.

The Dehane area has been known for some historic small-scale artisanal historical rutile mining. However, the extent of its exploitation has not translated to concentrated modern exploration.

Mineralisation

Ilmenite, rutile and kyanite were visible during the drilling at both N2 and D3. Generally, the kyanite is dark bluish and predominantly coarse grained, rutile grains are reddish and medium to coarse-grained compared to the black finer-grained ilmenite.

Competent Person's Statement and Technical Sign off

The technical information in this release which relates to the BWAR Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 3 Projects. It is based upon and fairly represents information reviewed and compiled by Mr Lewis Harvey, MSc., Principal Consulting Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The results were reviewed by Mr J.N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS).

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and Qualified Persons under the AIM rules.

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable. Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

