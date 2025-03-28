Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Participate in the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer, will be a panelist during the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) plenary session at the 2025 Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference.

Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Panelist: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

IPF Plenary Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 10:30 AM CET

The company's management will also be available for meetings at the conference.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com



About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.



The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

