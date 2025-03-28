Anzeige
Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Participate in the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer, will be a panelist during the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) plenary session at the 2025 Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference.

  • Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

  • Panelist: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

  • IPF Plenary Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 10:30 AM CET

The company's management will also be available for meetings at the conference.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore to Participate in the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
