On March 25, 2025, Irisity AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2024 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (IRIS, ISIN code SE0005365681, orderbook ID 97085) and the equity rights (IRIS TO 1, ISIN code SE0023287461, orderbook ID 376113) in Irisity AB (publ) shall be given observation status.

