UniDoc Health Corp.: UniDoc Completes Purchase of AGNES Connect Software from AMD Telemedicine

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) ("UniDoc" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its news release dated March 19, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of the AGNES Connect software from AMD Telemedicine ("AMD").

"The AGNES Connect software forms the foundation of UniDoc's NEIL Connect software platform, and I am excited to complete this acquisition and bring the ownership and future development of this software in house. Additionally, AGNES Connect has been in commercial operation for several years and has established a national and international customer network. We look forward to supporting current subscribers and to build upon this existing customer base. For UniDoc, AGNES Connect represents an additional opportunity to generate sustainable revenue for the company," states CEO Antonio Baldassarre.

Pursuant to the terms of a definitive purchase agreement dated March 18, 2025, UniDoc has acquired from AMD several assets including the name "AMD Telemedicine" and related goodwill, the AGNES Connect software, and related intellectual property, customer subscriptions and accounts. As consideration, the Company paid AMD US$175,000 in cash plus a revenue share.

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

