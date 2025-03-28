Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) prepares for new CFO Gustav Zaar as interim period concludes

Irisity AB (publ), a leading AI video analytics provider, announces that Katarina Priou will conclude her role as Interim CFO on March 28, 2025. Katarina has served as a consultant and interim CFO since November 2024, successfully bridging the transition following the departure of former CFO Anna Forsberg until the arrival of Gustav Zaar, join in April.

During the short interim period between Katarina's departure and Gustav's start, Victor Hagelbäck, Irisity's Chief Growth Officer, will assume the role of Interim CFO. He has been part of Irisity's leadership team for since 2012 and part of the company since 2008 and has a Master of Science from Chalmers University of Technology. Victor brings a strong understanding of Irisity's operations and strategic direction, ensuring continued financial leadership and operational continuity.

"We're excited to soon welcome Gustav Zaar as Irisity's new CFO," said Keven Marier, CEO of Irisity. "His experience and strategic mindset will be a great asset as we continue our growth journey. In the meantime, we appreciate Katarina's contributions and are confident in Victor's leadership during this short interim period."

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com .

