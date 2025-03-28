Sword Group: Availability of the 2024 Financial Report

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2024 Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:



2024 FINANCIAL REPORT

Dividend

€2.0 gross per shre

Ex-date: April 30, 2025

Payment: May 2, 2025

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar

24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue



24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

