Sword Group: Availability of the 2024 Financial Report

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2024 Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:
2024 FINANCIAL REPORT
Dividend
€2.0 gross per shre
Ex-date: April 30, 2025
Payment: May 2, 2025
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.
Calendar
24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue
24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
- SwordGroup_Availability of the 2024 Financial Report_V28032025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/80a178a4-df59-4840-bffd-349fa987e0ab)