Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has finalized the annual update of its 20 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 25-084 on March, 28th 2025) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

