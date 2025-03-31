BWA Group Plc - Positive Results from Preliminary Kyanite Testwork

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company") (AQSE: BWAP)

Positive Results from Preliminary Kyanite Product Specification Testwork at the Dehane Heavy Mineral Sands Project, Cameroon

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, provides an update on recently completed preliminary kyanite processing testwork carried out on kyanite sieved concentrates from the Nyong river, Western Cameroon ("Dehane" or the "Dehane Project").

The Dehane group of three (3) licences cover an area of 430 km2 comprising part of the prospective Nyong river system, estuary, and coastal zone, located approximately 166 km to the west of the capital, Yaoundé and 70 km from the deep seaport and industrial zone of Kribi.

The Company is pleased to announce the findings of the preliminary kyanite product specification testwork on sieved coarse kyanite samples taken from locations along the lower Nyong river system within the Dehane licences area, undertaken by Grinding Solutions Limited, UK ("GSL") and ALS Global ("ALS"), Ireland in line with industry best practice guidelines.

The objective of the preliminary test work was to determine whether via simple processing methods the kyanite met with chemical specifications in line with benchmark saleable kyanite products from the Kyanite Mining Corp operations in Virginia, USA ( Kyanite Mining Corporation | Virginia Kyanite | US Kyanite ), to demonstrate likelihood of comparable saleable product(s) and for consideration in Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE"). The process would evaluate whether achieving current product specifications could be matched with initial size reduction to 100% passing 425µm followed by the separation trials

The results of the test work has proven highly satisfactory and delivered comparable chemistry results to Virginia Kyanite ( Virginia Kyanite - Kyanite Mining Corporation ) via a simple milling, scrubbing and low-intensity magnetic separation process route. Results of the test work and key chemical parameter comparison tables can be viewed on the link below.

Kyanite has many uses in refractory and ceramic products. Monolithic refractories are the largest user of Kyanite. Coarser grades are used for expansion to counteract shrinkage associated with cement and binders. Finer mesh Kyanite is used to reduce porosity and is a source of mullite in the matrix. Kyanite is also used in kiln furniture to offset shrinkage from clays, reduce creep and provide an economical source of mullite at higher temperatures. Other uses include brake shoes, grinding wheels, pottery, sanitaryware, ovenware, tiles, and ceramic parts (modified from Kyanite Mining Corp).

Current supply of high quality kyanite product is limited to just a handful of operations worldwide.

Highlights and Commentary

Preliminary testwork demonstrated excellent total yield of 77.74% of total sample received for +45um - 425um sample size fraction which meets chemical specification via simple scrub, milling and magnetic separation and excellent removal of iron, the main detrimental element observed in primary alluvial kyanite sample analysis.

BWA sample processed material returned higher key parameter aluminium (Al2O3) and lower silica (SiO2) compared to the Virginia Kyanite saleable product chemical specifications.

The Dehane group of licences cover significant parts of the lower Nyong river system is underlain by kyanite and heavy mineral Gneissic source rocks. Although exact location of the sample collected is unknown to Competent Persons, location descriptions, observations of underlying basement lithology, characteristics and chemistry of kyanite samples of known locations across the BWA licences indicate the sieved preliminary sample to be representative.

Jonathan Wearing, Chairman of BWA, commented:

"At a time when the international trade of niche industrial and critical minerals is in a state of flux, we are delighted to have identified a potentially high-grade alternative to the traditional American market. Having successfully benchmarked the lower Nyong sample against the Virginia Kyanite specification, we look forward to reporting this commodity alongside rutile, ilmenite and zircon for following or updated Mineral Resource Estimates along the course of the river system."

Outlook

On the basis of these encouraging results, BWA consider there to be sufficient evidence and support of potential saleable product and will proceed with next step thermal refractory testing of the sample to confirm suitability for use in industrial and ceramic applications, and further confirmation of saleable product, leading to market studies.

Further studies will also include an update to recent initial Mineral Resource Estimates for the Dehane 2 licence heavy mineral sand deposit as announced on 22 January 2025 ( 2025.01.21-Dehane-2-MRE-FINAL-2.pdf ), conversion of the 4 mt to 6 mt tonnes at 1.4 to 1.6% kyanite Exploration Target with inclusion of Kyanite in line with Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction criteria and calculations, and in accordance with the JORC (2012) reporting code.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or contact:

Summary of Preliminary Kyanite Test Work

In accordance with industry best practice, a summary of the material information used is set out below. The scope of works entailed:

Nyong riverbank and floodplain kyanite rich heavy mineral sand accumulations sieved and hand sorted sample collection to represent potential HMS plant pre-sorted bulk kyanite sample.

30 kg clean coarse kyanite sample obtained and despatched to GSL Ltd UK.

Stage milling of sample to 100% passing 425µm with aim to minimise fines generation.

Dry milled product at 60°C

Rotary split out 2kg sub-sample for sizing tests and store remaining for bulk test

2kg scrubbing test at 70% solids w/w

Wet screen scrubbed product at 300µm, 150µm and 45µm to produce 4 products for downstream testing

Submit sub-sample from each fraction for XRF chemical analysis

Analytical review and compositing within target specification limits

Further details on test work methodology and interim results will be provided in the Dehane 2 MRE JORC Report currently in preparation.

Implications for Future Exploration

The positive test work to obtain sample with demonstrable saleable product chemical specifications are highly encouraging to BWA and open up the opportunity for significant contribution to the target HMS potentially economic mineral suite, potential mineral resources and potential project economics, and BWA is planning to conduct follow-up work in the near future across the licence holding.

Competent Person's Statement

The technical information in this release which relates to the BWA Dehane 2 Project is based upon and fairly represents information and data collected, supervised, reviewed and compiled by Mr Lewis Harvey, MSc., Principal Consulting Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The initial Mineral Resource Estimate supervised, and results reviewed by Mr J. N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS).

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and Qualified Persons under the AIM rules.

Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable. Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.