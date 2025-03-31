Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
31.03.25
08:01 Uhr
19,240 Euro
+0,110
+0,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,74018,77509:20
18,74018,77509:20
PR Newswire
31.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 31 March 2025 there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,930,844 shares are of Series A and 426,420,224 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,572,866.4.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 31 March 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4127503

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4127503/3353604.pdf

20250331 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-hybrid-ceramic-bearings-collage-jpeg-fullresolution,c3392827

SKF Hybrid ceramic bearings collage jpeg fullresolution

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302415335.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.