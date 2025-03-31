OrganoClick AB: OrganoClick's subsidiary BIOkleen has signed a purchase agreement with HORNBACH

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labeled maintenance products for homeowners and the professional market. BIOkleen's products are now being launched in all Hornbach stores on the Swedish market.

The focus of the launch is on BIOkleen's Eco-series, where all products are biodegradable and eco-labeled with Good Environmental Choise (Bra Miljöval), developed by BIOkleen's owner, the green chemical company OrganoClick. The agreement with Hornbach enables BIOkleen to reach an even larger audience of customers and meet the demand from consumers seeking naturally effective and user-friendly products.

"We are very much looking forward to the collaboration with Hornbach, which strengthens our presence in the DIY market in Sweden. For many years, we have invested in product development to create products that are both effective and biodegradable. We and our customers see a significantly increased demand from both consumers and professional users for more environmentally friendly alternatives, making our range very attractive," says Robert Weber, CEO of BIOkleen.

About HORNBACH:

HORNBACH is one of Europe's largest companies in the DIY and garden retail sector. Both DIY enthusiasts and professionals can find building materials at any of the 170+ stores across nine countries. HORNBACH was founded in Germany in 1877 and consistently guarantees competitive prices, striving to always be the price leader in the industry. In Sweden, HORNBACH operates eight stores, located in Gothenburg, Malmö, Stockholm (Botkyrka and Sundbyberg), Helsingborg, Borås, Kristianstad, and Trollhättan.

About BIOkleen:

BIOkleen is one of Sweden's leading brands of eco-labeled maintenance products for home owners. "Naturally effective" is the brand's motto. The focus is on minimal environmental impact from production to the finished product. In BIOkleen's Eco series, all products are biodegradable and eco-labeled with Bra Miljöval. BIOkleen as a brand was established in 1992 and has been part of the OrganoClick group since 2016.

Contact:

Robert Weber, CEO BIOkleen Miljökemi AB, robert@biokleen.se, +46(0)70 656 6813

www.biokleen.se

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.