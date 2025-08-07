With effect from August 08, 2025, the subscription rights in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 19, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|ORGC TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025667397
|Order book ID:
|417632
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from August 08, 2025, the paid subscription shares in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 12, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ORGC BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025667405
|Order book ID:
|417633
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
