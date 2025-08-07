With effect from August 08, 2025, the subscription rights in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 19, 2025.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ORGC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025667397 Order book ID: 417632 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



With effect from August 08, 2025, the paid subscription shares in OrganoClick AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 12, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ORGC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025667405 Order book ID: 417633 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB