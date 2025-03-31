Wetteri Plc: Wetteri to provide Mazda sales and service services in Lahti

Wetteri Plc Press Release 31.3.2025 at 9:30 am EET

Wetteri to provide Mazda sales and service services in Lahti

Cooperation between Wetteri and Inchcape Motors Finland Oy is intensifying. The companies have agreed on Mazda's brand representation in Lahti. Mazda services can be found at the new Tupalankatu 5 location recently opened by Wetteri. The agreement covers Mazda's sales, maintenance and spare parts services from 1 April 2025 onwards.

Wetteri has expanded its Mazda representation to several locations. With the agreement, Wetteri's potential market share of Mazda's brand representation will increase to almost 20 percent. Wetteri will have a full-service Mazda representation covering car sales, spare parts sales and maintenance in seven locations: Rovaniemi, Kemi, Oulu, Ylivieska, Lempäälä, Kajaani and Lahti. In addition, Kuusamo and Iisalmi locations offer maintenance and spare parts sales services.

Aarne Simula, President and CEO, Wetteri Plc:

"We want to strengthen our cooperation and position with brands that we are already very familiar with. This allows Mazda customers in multiple locations to get expert service up close. We are especially looking forward to bringing the new all-electric Mazda6e to our customers. Mazda6 is a familiar and reliable name, when electrified, responds well to the needs of a Finnish motorist. Truly competitive pricing, starting at less than 45,000 euros and ending at about 48,000 euros, as well as the latest electric car technology make the car an attractive option for both our private customers and company car drivers. The driving experience also promises good."

Miia van Bolderen, Managing Director, Mazda Finland & Baltics:

"As the Mazda range expands and renews, it is especially important that there are competent and reliable partners in both the sales and service network. Our cooperation with Wetteri strengthens our already extensive network, as we launch completely new and updated Mazda models to the delight of Finnish motorists."

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 40 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs 800 people, of whom about 70% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en