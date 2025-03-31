Highlights:

Permit issued for the Sherridon Property

Engaged Mira Geoscience for 3D Inversion study on Sherridon

Drilling planned for summer 2025 at Sherridon

Spring drill campaign at the Gold Rock Camp Begins

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permits needed for drill testing the Sherridon Property ("Sherridon"). The Company is now fully permitted to drill test the near surface high-grade areas at Sherridon, where historically surface samples were reported as high 617.00 g/t gold with several samples over 100 g/t gold (link).

Prior to drill testing the Company has completed geological mapping at Sherridon. With this new data, coupled with interpretations from previous drill and surface data, the geology team has built a geological and mineralization model for Sherridon. The Company has also engaged Mira Geoscience to initiate a 3D inversion study which will help improve and expand the geological model prior to initiating the 2025 drill program. The Company is planning an initial approximately 1,000-2,000-meter drill program to test Sherridon.

The Company is currently drilling at the Gold Rock Camp, where it is following up down plunge on the Elora Structure as well as along strike to the northeast towards the historic Laurentian Mine and Mud Lake targets (link). This marks the start of the Company's approximately 15,000-meter drill program for 2025 with the goal of showing the depth potential at Elora, testing additional high-grade structures at Gold Rock and regional testing.

"This permit along with our new permit at Gold Rock are major milestones for the Dryden Gold team. These permits will enable us to systematically explore and drill test new targets on our large strategic property. We are delighted to receive this support from the First Nations Communities and the Ontario Ministry of Mines for the two permits. The historical results have been very promising at Sherridon. We are confident that our fully funded 2025 exploration will reveal the potential extent of the high-grade gold across the Dryden Gold District," stated Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold.

Mira Geoscience 3D Inversion Study

A similar 3D inversion study was used on the Gold Rock and Hyndman exploration areas. The study creates a geophysical model that helps inform the 3D geological interpretation for the area. Geophysical anomalies from these studies have proven to be successful exploration targets at Gold Rock and Hyndman. The geology team will use the outcome of this study to assist in mapping and sampling and to inform the drill targets at Sherridon.

"I am very excited to complete the 3D inversion study on Sherridon. We have completed this type of study on Gold Rock and Hyndman, which have both resulted in favourable new exploration targets (link). We now have exploration permits for Gold Rock and Sherridon which allows us to test our theories for high-grade controls on these targets and expand their footprints," stated Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold.





Figure 1: Dryden Gold Exploration Targets and Geological Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/246670_b5562de3e4b1690d_001full.jpg

Sherridon Geological Overview

The property comprises mainly mafic greenschist facies metavolcanic rocks with minor discontinuous gabbro, pyroxenite, and diorite intrusions in the centre of the property. To the east of the property, there are folded porphyritic pillowed basalts that host centime-scale discontinuous barren quartz veins.

Known mineralization on the property is spatially related to a strongly developed east-west trending, steeply dipping foliation that defines an approximately 4km along-strike "strain corridor". The known mineralization is spatially associated with the presence of magnetic medium-grained pyroxenite dykes that carried up to 5% disseminated sulphides, including pyrite and arsenopyrite throughout their matrix. The geophysical study will help the geology team to interpret areas under surficial cover and further refine the structural model for the Sherridon.

The Company has expanded the land position at Sherridon since the field program of 2024. The Mira Geophysical study will encompass the entire new land package looking for similar geophysical signatures to the know mineralization and other highly favourable geological settings for high-grade gold mineralization.

UPCOMING MARKETING EVENTS

Dryden Gold is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming Capital Events conference in Scottsdale, Arizona that is taking place on April 11-13, 2025. CEO, Trey Wasser will be meeting new investors through a day of scheduled one-to-one meetings and networking activities.

President, Maura Kolb, P. Geo. will also be giving a corporate presentation at the Ontario Prospectors & Explorers Sympsium in Thunder Bay, Ontario that is taking place on April 15-16, 2025. Maura will be presenting to a full room of industry experts, prospectors, contractors and peers.

On May 9-10, 2025, Dryden Gold will be participating in the Metals Investor Forum conference in Vancouver on a new newsletter writer's panel of companies - Jeff Clark, The Gold Advisor. President, Maura Kolb, P. Geo. Will be giving a 10-minute corporate presentation followed by a short Q&A. Management will be available to meet in person and answer questions at the booth, so please register for this free event, here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2023 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

