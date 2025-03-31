BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Smart Powerr Corp. (CREG), Monday announced a strategic partnership with Shidai Huazhi (Jiangsu) Energy Technology Co., Ltd. to build the integrated industrial layout of photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and inspection.As per the deal, Shidai Huazhi will be responsible for building the software management platform for intelligent inspection and ultra-fast charging stations, undertaking online operation, and maintenance and offline operation management work.On Friday, Smart Powerr's stock closed at $0.71, up 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX