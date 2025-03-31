Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P250 | ISIN: US1689133098 | Ticker-Symbol: CR9
Tradegate
28.03.25
12:48 Uhr
0,635 Euro
-0,035
-5,22 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART POWERR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMART POWERR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7550,78014:08
0,7550,78014:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SMART POWERR
SMART POWERR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMART POWERR CORP0,635-5,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.