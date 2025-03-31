Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 137,446 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 688.048p. The highest price paid per share was 689.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0176% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,304,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,850,216. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

46

689.400

16:05:41

420

689.400

16:04:42

352

689.400

16:03:45

174

689.400

16:03:26

960

689.400

16:03:25

1014

689.400

16:03:25

1287

689.400

16:03:00

1154

689.200

16:01:06

170

689.200

16:01:06

294

689.400

16:00:58

410

689.400

16:00:58

251

689.000

15:59:22

709

689.000

15:59:22

431

689.000

15:59:11

786

689.000

15:57:51

166

688.400

15:56:35

591

688.400

15:56:35

885

688.000

15:55:17

791

688.000

15:55:17

995

688.000

15:55:17

793

687.000

15:52:13

702

687.000

15:51:48

385

687.800

15:50:17

367

687.800

15:50:17

211

688.000

15:47:39

600

688.000

15:47:39

388

688.000

15:47:39

333

688.000

15:47:39

694

688.000

15:46:48

756

687.400

15:43:02

656

688.400

15:40:12

731

688.600

15:39:11

878

688.200

15:37:40

220

688.200

15:37:40

666

688.400

15:36:02

631

688.400

15:36:02

151

688.400

15:36:02

747

688.200

15:35:33

752

688.400

15:35:01

614

687.800

15:33:33

100

687.800

15:33:33

537

687.800

15:33:00

205

687.800

15:33:00

705

686.800

15:29:52

744

686.800

15:28:50

790

686.400

15:25:40

611

686.600

15:25:21

170

686.600

15:25:21

688

686.200

15:23:22

726

686.800

15:21:53

481

687.200

15:20:50

124

687.200

15:20:50

56

687.200

15:20:50

659

687.400

15:17:13

519

688.200

15:15:16

290

688.200

15:15:16

759

688.600

15:11:11

259

688.600

15:11:11

631

688.600

15:11:11

744

688.800

15:10:43

761

688.200

15:08:00

748

687.600

15:03:40

804

688.200

15:02:51

753

688.200

15:00:00

684

688.200

14:59:21

688

688.400

14:57:40

108

688.200

14:56:57

634

688.200

14:56:57

685

687.000

14:49:50

723

687.400

14:48:10

418

687.600

14:48:05

356

687.600

14:48:05

135

687.600

14:45:02

659

687.600

14:45:02

741

688.000

14:44:44

681

688.200

14:44:43

615

688.200

14:41:52

113

688.200

14:41:52

785

688.400

14:38:32

698

688.600

14:38:30

683

688.600

14:36:38

749

688.600

14:34:04

596

688.800

14:32:12

220

688.800

14:32:12

726

689.200

14:32:11

719

689.200

14:32:11

339

688.600

14:28:52

402

688.600

14:28:52

733

688.800

14:27:41

1143

689.200

14:27:25

786

689.400

14:27:25

555

688.800

14:23:13

692

689.000

14:22:36

708

688.800

14:19:50

783

689.200

14:19:49

874

689.000

14:16:50

788

689.400

14:16:42

725

689.400

14:14:45

73

689.400

14:14:45

734

689.000

14:10:48

750

688.600

14:05:55

677

689.000

14:05:28

1199

689.200

14:03:45

767

688.800

13:52:48

811

689.000

13:52:48

600

689.400

13:51:48

654

689.400

13:51:48

88

689.400

13:51:48

812

689.000

13:49:33

853

688.800

13:45:06

749

689.000

13:36:57

416

688.800

13:35:04

364

688.800

13:35:04

882

687.800

13:34:00

713

688.200

13:33:42

746

687.800

13:31:42

796

686.800

13:30:44

675

686.400

13:25:33

668

686.000

13:23:09

805

686.200

13:22:45

208

686.200

13:22:45

757

686.000

13:17:26

798

686.400

13:15:30

754

687.400

13:09:40

766

687.200

13:07:05

862

687.400

13:07:04

763

687.000

13:02:54

50

687.000

13:02:54

742

686.800

12:58:23

680

686.800

12:58:23

750

686.600

12:53:22

660

687.000

12:53:10

837

687.000

12:53:10

78

686.800

12:49:26

680

686.800

12:49:26

687

686.800

12:49:26

154

686.800

12:49:26

683

685.600

12:33:16

664

685.600

12:33:16

300

686.400

12:28:10

509

686.400

12:28:10

678

686.200

12:25:48

94

686.400

12:24:02

576

686.400

12:24:02

685

685.600

12:14:59

789

685.600

12:14:59

186

684.400

11:49:30

612

684.400

11:49:30

671

684.200

11:46:06

668

684.200

11:40:48

823

684.400

11:40:00

1571

684.800

11:37:22

68

684.400

11:35:55

777

684.400

11:30:45

664

684.200

11:25:55

113

684.200

11:25:55

776

684.600

11:22:31

661

683.600

11:15:59

694

683.600

11:11:36

749

683.800

11:10:42

799

683.400

11:04:11

799

683.800

11:01:13

22

684.200

11:01:02

809

684.200

11:01:02

70

683.800

10:57:50

735

683.600

10:56:25

696

683.600

10:56:25

1116

683.800

10:52:17

30

684.200

10:51:50

448

683.800

10:48:50

339

683.800

10:48:50

674

683.800

10:39:53

546

684.600

10:35:27

201

684.600

10:35:27

99

685.000

10:34:14

565

685.000

10:34:14

109

685.000

10:34:14

652

685.200

10:33:07

98

685.200

10:33:07

799

685.400

10:22:06

629

685.400

10:19:45

186

685.400

10:19:45

762

685.400

10:19:45

793

684.400

10:12:35

718

683.800

10:08:26

727

684.400

10:06:20

53

684.400

10:06:20

715

684.600

10:00:53

430

683.800

09:55:13

254

683.800

09:55:13

659

684.400

09:54:21

738

683.400

09:50:43

795

683.000

09:43:13

737

683.200

09:36:46

457

683.600

09:36:29

330

683.600

09:36:29

761

684.000

09:35:54

638

684.200

09:33:51

18

684.200

09:33:51

739

684.000

09:31:41

82

684.800

09:20:10

649

684.800

09:20:10

774

685.400

09:16:27

802

685.200

09:11:21

670

685.600

09:11:21

793

685.200

09:08:19

683

685.400

09:07:50

696

685.600

09:01:46

750

686.000

09:01:11

749

683.400

08:56:41

667

683.800

08:55:10

796

684.000

08:50:50

132

683.000

08:48:40

600

683.000

08:48:40

578

682.800

08:43:53

191

682.800

08:43:53

143

682.800

08:43:53

788

682.600

08:43:53

794

683.200

08:39:51

731

683.000

08:37:25

808

683.200

08:36:25

769

683.800

08:30:20

737

683.400

08:25:20

758

682.600

08:17:45

698

681.400

08:11:46

382

681.000

08:10:11

387

681.000

08:10:11

479

679.800

08:08:31

265

679.800

08:08:31

799

680.800

08:08:05

808

681.000

08:08:05

101

681.400

08:07:59

565

681.200

08:07:59

243

681.200

08:07:59

796

682.000

08:01:41


