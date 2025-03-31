Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
31 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 137,446 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 688.048p. The highest price paid per share was 689.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0176% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,304,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,850,216. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
46
689.400
16:05:41
420
689.400
16:04:42
352
689.400
16:03:45
174
689.400
16:03:26
960
689.400
16:03:25
1014
689.400
16:03:25
1287
689.400
16:03:00
1154
689.200
16:01:06
170
689.200
16:01:06
294
689.400
16:00:58
410
689.400
16:00:58
251
689.000
15:59:22
709
689.000
15:59:22
431
689.000
15:59:11
786
689.000
15:57:51
166
688.400
15:56:35
591
688.400
15:56:35
885
688.000
15:55:17
791
688.000
15:55:17
995
688.000
15:55:17
793
687.000
15:52:13
702
687.000
15:51:48
385
687.800
15:50:17
367
687.800
15:50:17
211
688.000
15:47:39
600
688.000
15:47:39
388
688.000
15:47:39
333
688.000
15:47:39
694
688.000
15:46:48
756
687.400
15:43:02
656
688.400
15:40:12
731
688.600
15:39:11
878
688.200
15:37:40
220
688.200
15:37:40
666
688.400
15:36:02
631
688.400
15:36:02
151
688.400
15:36:02
747
688.200
15:35:33
752
688.400
15:35:01
614
687.800
15:33:33
100
687.800
15:33:33
537
687.800
15:33:00
205
687.800
15:33:00
705
686.800
15:29:52
744
686.800
15:28:50
790
686.400
15:25:40
611
686.600
15:25:21
170
686.600
15:25:21
688
686.200
15:23:22
726
686.800
15:21:53
481
687.200
15:20:50
124
687.200
15:20:50
56
687.200
15:20:50
659
687.400
15:17:13
519
688.200
15:15:16
290
688.200
15:15:16
759
688.600
15:11:11
259
688.600
15:11:11
631
688.600
15:11:11
744
688.800
15:10:43
761
688.200
15:08:00
748
687.600
15:03:40
804
688.200
15:02:51
753
688.200
15:00:00
684
688.200
14:59:21
688
688.400
14:57:40
108
688.200
14:56:57
634
688.200
14:56:57
685
687.000
14:49:50
723
687.400
14:48:10
418
687.600
14:48:05
356
687.600
14:48:05
135
687.600
14:45:02
659
687.600
14:45:02
741
688.000
14:44:44
681
688.200
14:44:43
615
688.200
14:41:52
113
688.200
14:41:52
785
688.400
14:38:32
698
688.600
14:38:30
683
688.600
14:36:38
749
688.600
14:34:04
596
688.800
14:32:12
220
688.800
14:32:12
726
689.200
14:32:11
719
689.200
|
14:32:11
339
688.600
14:28:52
402
688.600
14:28:52
733
688.800
14:27:41
1143
689.200
14:27:25
786
689.400
14:27:25
555
688.800
14:23:13
692
689.000
14:22:36
708
688.800
14:19:50
783
689.200
14:19:49
874
689.000
14:16:50
788
689.400
14:16:42
725
689.400
14:14:45
73
689.400
14:14:45
734
689.000
14:10:48
750
688.600
14:05:55
677
689.000
14:05:28
1199
689.200
14:03:45
767
688.800
13:52:48
811
689.000
13:52:48
600
689.400
13:51:48
654
689.400
13:51:48
88
689.400
13:51:48
812
689.000
13:49:33
853
688.800
13:45:06
749
689.000
13:36:57
416
688.800
13:35:04
364
688.800
13:35:04
882
687.800
13:34:00
713
688.200
13:33:42
746
687.800
13:31:42
796
686.800
13:30:44
675
686.400
13:25:33
668
686.000
13:23:09
805
686.200
13:22:45
208
686.200
13:22:45
757
686.000
13:17:26
798
686.400
13:15:30
754
687.400
13:09:40
766
687.200
13:07:05
862
687.400
13:07:04
763
687.000
13:02:54
50
687.000
13:02:54
742
686.800
12:58:23
680
686.800
12:58:23
750
686.600
12:53:22
660
687.000
12:53:10
837
687.000
12:53:10
78
686.800
12:49:26
680
686.800
12:49:26
687
686.800
12:49:26
154
686.800
12:49:26
683
685.600
12:33:16
664
685.600
12:33:16
300
686.400
12:28:10
509
686.400
12:28:10
678
686.200
12:25:48
94
686.400
12:24:02
576
686.400
12:24:02
685
685.600
12:14:59
789
685.600
12:14:59
186
684.400
11:49:30
612
684.400
11:49:30
671
684.200
11:46:06
668
684.200
11:40:48
823
684.400
11:40:00
1571
684.800
11:37:22
68
684.400
11:35:55
777
684.400
11:30:45
664
684.200
11:25:55
113
684.200
11:25:55
776
684.600
11:22:31
661
683.600
11:15:59
694
683.600
11:11:36
749
683.800
11:10:42
799
683.400
11:04:11
799
683.800
11:01:13
22
684.200
11:01:02
809
684.200
11:01:02
70
683.800
10:57:50
735
683.600
10:56:25
696
683.600
10:56:25
1116
683.800
10:52:17
30
684.200
10:51:50
448
683.800
10:48:50
339
683.800
10:48:50
674
683.800
10:39:53
546
684.600
10:35:27
201
684.600
10:35:27
99
685.000
10:34:14
565
685.000
10:34:14
109
685.000
10:34:14
652
685.200
10:33:07
98
685.200
10:33:07
799
685.400
10:22:06
629
685.400
10:19:45
186
685.400
10:19:45
762
685.400
10:19:45
793
684.400
10:12:35
718
683.800
10:08:26
727
684.400
10:06:20
53
684.400
10:06:20
715
684.600
10:00:53
430
683.800
09:55:13
254
683.800
09:55:13
659
684.400
09:54:21
738
683.400
09:50:43
795
683.000
09:43:13
737
683.200
09:36:46
457
683.600
09:36:29
330
683.600
09:36:29
761
684.000
09:35:54
638
684.200
09:33:51
18
684.200
09:33:51
739
684.000
09:31:41
82
684.800
09:20:10
649
684.800
09:20:10
774
685.400
09:16:27
802
685.200
09:11:21
670
685.600
09:11:21
793
685.200
09:08:19
683
685.400
09:07:50
696
685.600
09:01:46
750
686.000
09:01:11
749
683.400
08:56:41
667
683.800
08:55:10
796
684.000
08:50:50
132
683.000
08:48:40
600
683.000
08:48:40
578
682.800
08:43:53
191
682.800
08:43:53
143
682.800
08:43:53
788
682.600
08:43:53
794
683.200
08:39:51
731
683.000
08:37:25
808
683.200
08:36:25
769
683.800
08:30:20
737
683.400
08:25:20
758
682.600
08:17:45
698
681.400
08:11:46
382
681.000
08:10:11
387
681.000
08:10:11
479
679.800
08:08:31
265
679.800
08:08:31
799
680.800
08:08:05
808
681.000
08:08:05
101
681.400
08:07:59
565
681.200
08:07:59
243
681.200
08:07:59
796
682.000
08:01:41