Growing threats to web access in a complex geopolitical context: WALLIX launches Web Session Manager

Paris, March 31, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital and industrial environments. Today, WALLIX announces the launch of Web Session Manager, a new module natively integrated into its unified identity and access management platform, WALLIX PAM. This innovation responds to a strategic challenge for CIOs: to easily and cost-effectively strengthen the protection of access to web applications, which is the cause of 38% of intrusion incidents[1]. These web applications used by employees, customers or service providers serve as gateways for cyber attacks, it is essential to control access in a granular way, in order to limit the risk of compromise and to secure all information systems. Web Session Manager enables organizations to deliver a seamless user experience, while ensuring a level of security that complies with digital regulatory requirements and more cost-effective security policy management.

Reduce attack surfaces and bolster your Zero-Trust strategy

WALLIX was already securing web access via third-party integrations. From now on, Web Session Manager natively integrates this control within WALLIX PAM, and through a simple "click & use" approach, organizations can quickly apply the same mechanisms for securing and monitoring user sessions on web access: verification of authorizations, control of least privilege, and isolation of sessions. Each web session is executed in a temporary environment, deleted when it is closed, preventing any malicious elements from persisting. Web Session Manager is fully in line with a Zero-Trust strategy proposed by the WALLLIX software suite, where each access is analyzed according to the context, the identity of the user - whether human or machine - and his level of risk.

Gain autonomy and optimize operational costs

Designed to integrate naturally with business uses, Web Session Manager allows users to access web applications directly via their browser, without additional software and without impacting their work habits. Access administration is done directly in the WALLIX console, with adjustable rights per profile and per application, facilitating alignment between business requirements (finance, marketing, etc.) and security rules. IT teams benefit from centralized and simplified management without dependence on complex infrastructures and the need for additional technical expertise while simplifying their maintenance processes. Julien Cassignol, CPTO at WALLIX, says: "Today's IT departments have to deal with an expanded exposure area and a multiplication of access points. Web Session Manager allows them to regain control of web access without technical complexity or disruption in business uses. By consolidating Web Session Manager within a single platform, WALLIX not only eliminates the need for third-party solutions but also avoids costly Windows RDS licenses, offering CIOs a new tool to manage their total cost of ownership (TCO) effectively. Julien Cassignol adds: "Beyond security, Web Session Manager is a concrete response to the economic performance needs expressed by our customers ."

For more information: https://www.wallix.com/products/privileged-access-management/ or join us on booth A4-34 at the InCyber Forum Europe exhibition in Lille from April 1st to 3rd, 2025.

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software vendor that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

[1] Source: Verizon 2024

