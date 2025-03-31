u-blox AG / Key word(s): Personnel

u-blox appoints Helen Xu as Chief Growth Officer



31.03.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST





Thalwil, Switzerland - 31 March 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Helen Xu as Chief Growth Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective April 1, 2025. She succeeds Markus Schaefer, who will be leaving u-blox to pursue new opportunities. With a distinguished 30-year career in the automotive and semiconductor industry, Helen brings extensive global experience spanning North America, Asia, and Europe. Between 2019 and 2024, she served as Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member at Gentherm Inc., a Tier 1 automotive supplier, where she was Managing Director for Asia and in her global role, she also led the strategic development of comfort product solutions. Prior to Gentherm, she led Infineon's Automotive business in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan as Vice President, driving significant business growth between 2012 and 2019. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at International Automotive Components (IAC) Group and Lear Corporation. Helen is a U.S. citizen and holds a Master of Business Administration from Walsh College, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Oakland University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University. Stephan Zizala, u-blox's CEO, commented: "The Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and the whole u-blox team would like to thank Markus Schaefer for his contribution to u-blox. Under his six- year tenure, u-blox achieved record-breaking revenue, expanded its customer base, and secured major business wins across key market segments. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." "We are happy to welcome Helen Xu as Chief Growth Officer. We are looking forward to her contribution to u-blox based on her broad industry, sales and cultural experience."

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied.



