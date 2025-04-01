Anzeige
WKN: A1KB1R | ISIN: GB00B9276C59 | Ticker-Symbol: LYC1
Frankfurt
01.04.25
08:08 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Tectonic Gold Plc - Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

Interim Financial Report

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Contents

3 COMPANY INFORMATION

5 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

11 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

COMPANY INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Directors

Bruce Fulton (Non-Executive Chairman)

Brett Boynton (Chief Executive Director)

Sam Quinn (Executive Director)

Jonathan Robbeson (Executive Director)

Secretary

Sam Quinn

Registered Office

167-169 Great Portland Street

Fifth Floor, London, 1W5PF

Company Registration Number

05173250

Registrar and Transfer Office

Link Market Services Limited

6th Floor, 65 Greshan Street

London

EC2V7NQ

Solicitors

Mildwaters Consulting LLP

Walton House, 25 Bilton Road, Rugby

Warwickshire

CV227AG

Independent Auditor

Moore Kingston Smith LLP

6th Floor, 9 Appold Street

London

EC2A2AP

COMPANY INFORMATION

Aquis Corporate Advisor and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Park House

London

EC2M 7EB

Bankers

Barclays Bank Plc

1 Churchill Place

London

E14 5HP

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Dear Shareholder,

During the half year to December 2024, the Company worked with our farm-out partner, White Energy Company Limited (ASX:WEC), on the Specimen Hill project. Following successful exploration activities identifying target zones, White Energy prepared a drilling program for the Specimen Hill project to test and begin definition of copper-gold mineralisation in earlier discoveries made by Tectonic.

White Energy announced earlier in the week that they had met the first $1 million expenditure milestone and have moved to a 51% interest in the Specimen Hill project. They have also advised that they will continue with exploration through the remainder of the year with the intention of completing the second $1 million expenditure milestone. This will bring them bring them to the final $2 million cash acquisition payment. Tectonic will retain 3% NSR royalty.

During the period we sold the residual interest in the South African diamond and mineral sands projects (Deep Blue Pty Ltd and Whale Head Minerals Pty Ltd) to our joint venture partner, Kazera Global Investments Plc ("Kazera") (LSE:KZG). This generated a small cash consideration of $150,000 and 27,110,947 shares in Kazera, which at the current share price of £0.0175 has a value of almost £475,000.

On 17 March 2025 we announced reaching agreement with Godolphin Exploration Limited, a privately held English exploration company focused on tin and copper exploration in the South West of England (Devon and Cornwall). Godolphin is led by Mark Thompson, an acknowledged expert in the tin and copper markets, and a long-term proponent of the rebirth of the Cornish mining industry, alongside David Lilley and Henry Maxey, both experienced commodities fund managers. We look forward to welcoming the Godolphin shareholders to the Tectonic register upon completion of this transaction.

Tin prices spiked to a fresh eight-month high in March after one of the world's largest miners - Alphamin Resources - announced a temporary shutdown of its Bisie mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to advancing rebel forces nearing the site. We see a long term supply risk in the tin market and believe this may be ideal timing for Tectonic to acquire strategic positions in this critical mineral.

RESULTS AND COMPARITIVE INFORMATION

The Group generated income after tax for the reporting period of £74,531 (31 Dec 2023: £71,909).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Brett Boynton, CFA

Managing Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

6 MONTHS TO 31 6 MONTHS TO 31 12 MONTHS TO

NOTES DEC 2024 DEC 2023 30 JUNE 24

UNAUDITED UNAUDITED AUDITED

Revenue

Revenue

Expenses

-

84,104

1

Accounting and audit fees

(66,960)

(45,400)

(70,021)

Administration and office costs

(5,442)

(2,169)

(6,931)

Corporate costs

(14,058)

(28,341)

(40,035)

Amortization and depreciation

-

-

-

Employee benefits, management fees and on costs

-

-

(80,000)

Exploration and tenement costs

(113)

(606)

(14,375)

Insurance

(10,462)

(9,278)

(11,986)

Legal Expenses

-

-

(3,031)

Share based payments

-

-

-

Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)

130,492

49,668

(2,750)

Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

-

-

-

Other expenses

(7,515)

(1,325)

(5,317)

Income/Loss before income tax

Income tax benefit

(235,042)

46,660

-

Income Tax

85,234

-

82,192

Income/Loss for the reporting period from continuing operations

Other comprehensive income

(149,808)

46,660

(152,253)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:

224,339

-

-

Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries

-

25,249

(1,308)

Total comprehensive income/loss for the reporting period

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (pence per share)

74,531

71,909

(153,561)

From continuing operations 4 - - -

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL

POSITION

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

NOTES

31 DEC 2024

GROUP UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2023

GROUP UNAUDITED

30-JUN-24

GROUP AUDITED

Assets

Non-current Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

-

-

-

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

3,033,783

3,291,075

3,216,838

Financial assets at fair value though profit and loss

108,444

3

3

Total Non-current Assets

Current Assets

3,142,227

3,291,078

3,216,841

Cash and cash equivalents

119,584

106,958

65,308

Trade and other receivables

10,899

8,900

1,306

Other assets

5

315,840

361,993

335,330

Total Current Assets

446,323

477,851

401,944

Total Assets

3,588,550

3,768,929

3,618,785

NOTES

31 DEC 2024

GROUP UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2023

GROUP UNAUDITED

30-JUN-24

GROUP AUDITED

Equity

Equity

Share Capital

6,126,579

6,126,579

6,126,579

Share premium account

61,323,350

61,323,350

61,323,350

RTO Reserve

(57,976,182)

(57,976,182)

(57,976,182)

Warrant Reserves

558,554

588,554

588,554

Foreign exchange translation reserves

(227,130)

(300,822)

(158,798)

Accumulated Losses

(6,821,517)

(6,528,561)

(6,896,048)

Total Equity

Non-Current Liabilities

2,983,654

3,232,918

3,007,455

Trade and other payables

-

-

15,077

Borrowings

164,734

150,101

151,302

Total Non-Current Liabilities

Current Liabilities

164,734

150,101

166,379

Trade and other payables

410,162

385,911

444,951

Total Current Liabilities

410,162

385,911

444,951

Total Liabilities

574,896

536,012

611,330

Total Equity and Liabilities 3,558,550 3,768,930 3,618,785

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2025.

Signed on behalf of the Board by:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

EQUITY

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

ISSUED CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM WARRANTRESERVE

RTO RESERVE

FOREIGN

CURRENCY RESERVE

ACCUMULATED LOSSES

TOTAL

GROUP UNAUDITED FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2024

Balance at 1 July 2024

6,126,579

61,323,350

588,554

(57,976,182)

(158,798)

(6,896,048)

3,007,455

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

74,531

74,531

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issue of shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issue costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign Currency

Translation

Reserve

-

-

-

-

(68,332)

-

-

Balance at 31 Dec 2024

6,126,579

61,323,350

588,554

(57,976,182)

(227,130)

(6,821,517)

3,081,986

ISSUED CAPITAL

SHARE PREMIUM

WARRANT RESERVE

RTO RESERVE

FOREIGN

CURRENCY RESERVE

ACCUMULATED LOSSES

TOTAL

GROUP UNAUDITED FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2023

Balance at July 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554

2023

(57,976,182)

(157,490)

(6,743,795)

3,161,016

Total

comprehensive - - loss for the period

-

-

46,652

46,652

Transactions

with owners, - - recorded directly in equity:

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency

translation - - reserve

-

25,249

-

25,249

Balance at 31Dec 20236,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (132,241) (6,697,143) 3,232,917

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

ISSUED CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM WARRANTRESERVE

RTO RESERVE

FOREIGN

CURRENCY RESERVE

ACCUMULATED LOSSES

TOTAL

GROUP UNAUDITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 2024

Balance at July 2023

6,126,579

61,323,350

588,554

(57,976,182)

(157,490)

(6,743,795)

3,161,016

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(152,253)

(152,253)

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share Issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share Issue Costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

-

(1,308)

-

(1,308)

Balance at 30June 20246,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (158,798) (6,896,048) 3,007,455

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

NOTES

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS TO

30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxation

Profit before taxation

Adjustments for

(235,042)

46,660

(234,445)

Depreciation

-

-

-

Foreign Exchange loss

-

-

-

Investment income

224,339

-

-

Increase in Trade and other receivables

(35,002)

84,104

-

Decrease in trade payables

(956)

(8,673)

54,541

Interest paid

-

-

-

Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim

85,234

-

-

Net cash used in operating activities

38,573

122,091

(179,904)

NOTES

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS TO

30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure

(4,655)

(59,696)

(955)

Payment for shares acquired in Kazera Global Plc

-

-

-

Proceeds from sale of financial asset at fair value through profit and loss

-

-

-

Payments for property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim

-

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,655)

(59,696)

(955)

NOTES

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS TO

30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale of shares in Kazera

(108,444)

-

-

Proceeds from issue of shares

-

-

-

Repayment of Borrowings

130,680

-

(1,492)

Net cash provided by financing activities

22,236

-

(1,492)

NOTES

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS TO

30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents

56,154

(21,717)

(56,988)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

65,308

123,603

123,604

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,878)

4,297

(1,308)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 119,584 106,183 65,308

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc (Tectonic and or the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2024. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2024 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2024 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board on 31 March 2025.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2024.

4. LOSS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS 30

JUNE 2024 AUDITED

Loss per Share

Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

74,531

71,909

(152,253)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings*

957,188,591

957,188,591

957,188,591

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings*

(Loss)/gain per share (pence per share)

957,188,951

957,188,951

957,188,591

Basic

-

-

-

Diluted - - -

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2024 UNAUDITED

6 MONTHS TO 31

DEC 2023 UNAUDITED

12 MONTHS 30

JUNE 2024 AUDITED

5. OTHER ASSETS

Prepayments(i)

308,816

353,536

327,952

Other prepayments

2,827

2,286

2,659

Security deposits

4,197

6,171

4,719

Total OTHER ASSETS 315,840 361,993 335,330

(I) In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold. Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed. However, as at the date of this report the completion program required to be mutually agreed prior to the credit being applicable to the remaining 7,500 metres has not been produced and until such time as this program has been produced, this credit may not be utilised. As at 31 December 2024, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is £308816 (A$625,386).

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.



