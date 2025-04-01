Tectonic Gold Plc - Interim Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Interim Financial Report

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Contents

3 COMPANY INFORMATION

5 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

6 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

11 NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

COMPANY INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Directors

Bruce Fulton (Non-Executive Chairman)

Brett Boynton (Chief Executive Director)

Sam Quinn (Executive Director)

Jonathan Robbeson (Executive Director)

Secretary

Sam Quinn

Registered Office

167-169 Great Portland Street

Fifth Floor, London, 1W5PF

Company Registration Number

05173250

Registrar and Transfer Office

Link Market Services Limited

6th Floor, 65 Greshan Street

London

EC2V7NQ

Solicitors

Mildwaters Consulting LLP

Walton House, 25 Bilton Road, Rugby

Warwickshire

CV227AG

Independent Auditor

Moore Kingston Smith LLP

6th Floor, 9 Appold Street

London

EC2A2AP

COMPANY INFORMATION

Aquis Corporate Advisor and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Park House

London

EC2M 7EB

Bankers

Barclays Bank Plc

1 Churchill Place

London

E14 5HP

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

Dear Shareholder,

During the half year to December 2024, the Company worked with our farm-out partner, White Energy Company Limited (ASX:WEC), on the Specimen Hill project. Following successful exploration activities identifying target zones, White Energy prepared a drilling program for the Specimen Hill project to test and begin definition of copper-gold mineralisation in earlier discoveries made by Tectonic.

White Energy announced earlier in the week that they had met the first $1 million expenditure milestone and have moved to a 51% interest in the Specimen Hill project. They have also advised that they will continue with exploration through the remainder of the year with the intention of completing the second $1 million expenditure milestone. This will bring them bring them to the final $2 million cash acquisition payment. Tectonic will retain 3% NSR royalty.

During the period we sold the residual interest in the South African diamond and mineral sands projects (Deep Blue Pty Ltd and Whale Head Minerals Pty Ltd) to our joint venture partner, Kazera Global Investments Plc ("Kazera") (LSE:KZG). This generated a small cash consideration of $150,000 and 27,110,947 shares in Kazera, which at the current share price of £0.0175 has a value of almost £475,000.

On 17 March 2025 we announced reaching agreement with Godolphin Exploration Limited, a privately held English exploration company focused on tin and copper exploration in the South West of England (Devon and Cornwall). Godolphin is led by Mark Thompson, an acknowledged expert in the tin and copper markets, and a long-term proponent of the rebirth of the Cornish mining industry, alongside David Lilley and Henry Maxey, both experienced commodities fund managers. We look forward to welcoming the Godolphin shareholders to the Tectonic register upon completion of this transaction.

Tin prices spiked to a fresh eight-month high in March after one of the world's largest miners - Alphamin Resources - announced a temporary shutdown of its Bisie mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to advancing rebel forces nearing the site. We see a long term supply risk in the tin market and believe this may be ideal timing for Tectonic to acquire strategic positions in this critical mineral.

RESULTS AND COMPARITIVE INFORMATION

The Group generated income after tax for the reporting period of £74,531 (31 Dec 2023: £71,909).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Brett Boynton, CFA

Managing Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

6 MONTHS TO 31 6 MONTHS TO 31 12 MONTHS TO

NOTES DEC 2024 DEC 2023 30 JUNE 24

UNAUDITED UNAUDITED AUDITED

Revenue Revenue Expenses - 84,104 1 Accounting and audit fees (66,960) (45,400) (70,021) Administration and office costs (5,442) (2,169) (6,931) Corporate costs (14,058) (28,341) (40,035) Amortization and depreciation - - - Employee benefits, management fees and on costs - - (80,000) Exploration and tenement costs (113) (606) (14,375) Insurance (10,462) (9,278) (11,986) Legal Expenses - - (3,031) Share based payments - - - Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 130,492 49,668 (2,750) Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss - - - Other expenses (7,515) (1,325) (5,317) Income/Loss before income tax Income tax benefit (235,042) 46,660 - Income Tax 85,234 - 82,192 Income/Loss for the reporting period from continuing operations Other comprehensive income (149,808) 46,660 (152,253) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: 224,339 - - Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries - 25,249 (1,308) Total comprehensive income/loss for the reporting period Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (pence per share) 74,531 71,909 (153,561)

From continuing operations 4 - - -

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL

POSITION

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

NOTES 31 DEC 2024 GROUP UNAUDITED 31 DEC 2023 GROUP UNAUDITED 30-JUN-24 GROUP AUDITED Assets Non-current Assets Property, Plant, and Equipment - - - Exploration and evaluation expenditure 3,033,783 3,291,075 3,216,838 Financial assets at fair value though profit and loss 108,444 3 3 Total Non-current Assets Current Assets 3,142,227 3,291,078 3,216,841 Cash and cash equivalents 119,584 106,958 65,308 Trade and other receivables 10,899 8,900 1,306 Other assets 5 315,840 361,993 335,330 Total Current Assets 446,323 477,851 401,944 Total Assets 3,588,550 3,768,929 3,618,785 NOTES 31 DEC 2024 GROUP UNAUDITED 31 DEC 2023 GROUP UNAUDITED 30-JUN-24 GROUP AUDITED Equity Equity Share Capital 6,126,579 6,126,579 6,126,579 Share premium account 61,323,350 61,323,350 61,323,350 RTO Reserve (57,976,182) (57,976,182) (57,976,182) Warrant Reserves 558,554 588,554 588,554 Foreign exchange translation reserves (227,130) (300,822) (158,798) Accumulated Losses (6,821,517) (6,528,561) (6,896,048) Total Equity Non-Current Liabilities 2,983,654 3,232,918 3,007,455 Trade and other payables - - 15,077 Borrowings 164,734 150,101 151,302 Total Non-Current Liabilities Current Liabilities 164,734 150,101 166,379 Trade and other payables 410,162 385,911 444,951 Total Current Liabilities 410,162 385,911 444,951 Total Liabilities 574,896 536,012 611,330

Total Equity and Liabilities 3,558,550 3,768,930 3,618,785

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2025.

Signed on behalf of the Board by:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

EQUITY

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

ISSUED CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM WARRANTRESERVE RTO RESERVE FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GROUP UNAUDITED FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2024 Balance at 1 July 2024 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (158,798) (6,896,048) 3,007,455 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 74,531 74,531 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: - - - - - - - Issue of shares - - - - - - - Share issue costs - - - - - - - Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - (68,332) - - Balance at 31 Dec 2024 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (227,130) (6,821,517) 3,081,986 ISSUED CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM WARRANT RESERVE RTO RESERVE FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GROUP UNAUDITED FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2023 Balance at July 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 2023 (57,976,182) (157,490) (6,743,795) 3,161,016 Total comprehensive - - loss for the period - - 46,652 46,652 Transactions with owners, - - recorded directly in equity: - - - - Foreign currency translation - - reserve - 25,249 - 25,249

Balance at 31Dec 20236,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (132,241) (6,697,143) 3,232,917

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

ISSUED CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM WARRANTRESERVE RTO RESERVE FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL GROUP UNAUDITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 2024 Balance at July 2023 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (157,490) (6,743,795) 3,161,016 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (152,253) (152,253) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: - - - - - - - Share Issued - - - - - - - Share Issue Costs - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - (1,308) - (1,308)

Balance at 30June 20246,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (158,798) (6,896,048) 3,007,455

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

NOTES 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before taxation Profit before taxation Adjustments for (235,042) 46,660 (234,445) Depreciation - - - Foreign Exchange loss - - - Investment income 224,339 - - Increase in Trade and other receivables (35,002) 84,104 - Decrease in trade payables (956) (8,673) 54,541 Interest paid - - - Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim 85,234 - - Net cash used in operating activities 38,573 122,091 (179,904) NOTES 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure (4,655) (59,696) (955) Payment for shares acquired in Kazera Global Plc - - - Proceeds from sale of financial asset at fair value through profit and loss - - - Payments for property, plant and equipment - - - Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim - - - Net cash used in investing activities (4,655) (59,696) (955) NOTES 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of shares in Kazera (108,444) - - Proceeds from issue of shares - - - Repayment of Borrowings 130,680 - (1,492) Net cash provided by financing activities 22,236 - (1,492) NOTES 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED Cash and Cash Equivalents Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents 56,154 (21,717) (56,988) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 65,308 123,603 123,604 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,878) 4,297 (1,308)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 119,584 106,183 65,308

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Tectonic Gold PLC

For the 6 months ended 31 December 2024

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc (Tectonic and or the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2024. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2024 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2024 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board on 31 March 2025.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2024.

4. LOSS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED Loss per Share Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 74,531 71,909 (152,253) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings* 957,188,591 957,188,591 957,188,591 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings* (Loss)/gain per share (pence per share) 957,188,951 957,188,951 957,188,591 Basic - - -

Diluted - - -

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2024 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2023 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS 30 JUNE 2024 AUDITED 5. OTHER ASSETS Prepayments(i) 308,816 353,536 327,952 Other prepayments 2,827 2,286 2,659 Security deposits 4,197 6,171 4,719

Total OTHER ASSETS 315,840 361,993 335,330

(I) In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold. Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed. However, as at the date of this report the completion program required to be mutually agreed prior to the credit being applicable to the remaining 7,500 metres has not been produced and until such time as this program has been produced, this credit may not be utilised. As at 31 December 2024, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is £308816 (A$625,386).

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.