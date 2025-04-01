Das Instrument 0OG0 CA68620P7056 ORGANIGRAM HLDGS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.04.2025The instrument 0OG0 CA68620P7056 ORGANIGRAM HLDGS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.04.2025Das Instrument 0AI1 NO0012785098 AWILCO DRILL.(SNDR)LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2025The instrument 0AI1 NO0012785098 AWILCO DRILL.(SNDR)LS-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2025Das Instrument DKG0 DE000A254V12 DT.KONSUM REIT-AG NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.04.2025The instrument DKG0 DE000A254V12 DT.KONSUM REIT-AG NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.04.2025Das Instrument 5ZO CA50203F2052 LI-METAL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.04.2025The instrument 5ZO CA50203F2052 LI-METAL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 02.04.2025