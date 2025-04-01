The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust plc

01stApril 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 31stMarch 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

31st March 2025 95.84p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.52p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

01st April 2025