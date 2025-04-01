Forte Enterprise, IonQ's flagship quantum computer with AQ36 performance, is now accessible globally in production via IonQ Quantum Cloud and Amazon Braket

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced that IonQ Forte Enterprise, IonQ's recently commissioned quantum computer is now officially available to customers globally through Amazon Braket, a managed quantum computing service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as the IonQ Quantum Cloud. IonQ Forte Enterprise joins IonQ Aria and IonQ Forte as yet another IonQ quantum computer capable of meeting Amazon's high bar for commercial availability.

Rendering of a Forte Enterprise-powered data center.

"Today we are celebrating global accessibility of IonQ Forte Enterprise our flagship quantum computer. IonQ's goal is to get our quantum technologies into the hands of developers so they can build and develop new commercial applications to solve some of today's most complex problems." said Niccolo de Masi, President and CEO of IonQ. "This collaboration with AWS makes Forte Enterprise accessible for new and existing customers to leverage our quantum computing systems for real-world impact."

Amazon Braket is a fully managed AWS service that helps researchers, scientists, and developers get started with quantum computing. Customers can now access IonQ Forte Enterprise through Amazon Braket to start developing applications in life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more.

IonQ Forte Enterprise offers AWS and IonQ Quantum Cloud customers access to AQ36 performance, offering new possibilities for enterprise customers to develop applications that make meaningful business impact and address complex challenges. This news builds on recent customer successes on IonQ's Forte generation. Ansys a leader in the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) industry used IonQ Forte to build applications for designing life-saving medical devices with Ansys LS-DYNA® multiphysics software.

IonQ Forte Enterprise is engineered with a rack-mounted form factor and lower energy consumption and environmental isolation requirements, designed to be optimized for modern data center environments. With IonQ Forte Enterprise now available, IonQ continues to expand its global data center footprint, which now includes locations in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Washington, and Basel, Switzerland, solidifying IonQ's role as a leader in enterprise-grade quantum systems for real-world applications.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

