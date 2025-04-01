Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports today that Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) is rewriting the script with a spotlight on its $160 million Core Gaming merger and the real fireworks hit on April 3, at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference.

Core Gaming's CEO, Aitan Zacharin, will take the virtual stage at 10:30 AM ET on VirtualInvestorConferences.com, unpacking a growth strategy that ValueScope, LLC-the Marshall & Stevens valuation gold standard-projects may increase its enterprise value.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report.





Core Gaming logo

If realized, the current 2X arbitrage play could grow to 13X to 18X for record date Siyata shareholders, post-merger.

Core Gaming, an AI-driven gaming powerhouse, raked in $80 million in 2024 revenue, boasts 40 million monthly active users (MAUs), and notched 600 million downloads across 2,000+ games in 140 countries. However, Zacharin's April 3 pitch should highlight Core Gaming's plan to target an even larger share of the estimated $126 billion mobile gaming market.

Core's revenue rocketed from $13.2 million in 2021 to an estimated $90.8 million in 2024.

Merger Math for Record Date Siyata shareholders

The $160 million Core Gaming merger includes a built-in safety net for Siyata's shareholders, blending upside potential with downside protection. Announced February 26, 2025, and slated for an April close, this merger's structure may affect the record date shareholders' stake, depending on the upcoming price action.

For further merger math details, including examples, please click here.



Siyata logo

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Core Gaming's $160 million valuation will be divided by Siyata's 10-day VWAP record date value to set the share issuance.

Based on fully diluted share structure (Including fully exercised ELOC) Siyata would have around 4.1 million shares at the record date, meaning Siyata would have an approximate $8.4 million market cap.





ValueScope logo

ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, is recognized as the gold standard in financial valuation. From blockbuster mergers to high-stakes litigation, ValueScope has left its mark on some of Wall Street's prime transactions, wielding a meticulous approach that's the envy of the Street.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report.

Stay Tuned: Don't Miss Out

To ensure you don't miss future announcements, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net .

. Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile .

. Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246909

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News