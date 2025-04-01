FERMENTALG: Fermentalg announces a 36% increase in its revenue for the first quarter of 2025, driven by expansion into new market segments.

Libourne, April 1, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in bio-solutions based on aquatic microorganisms, announces a 36% increase in its revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reaching €3.6 million compared to €2.7 million in the same period last year. This growth is largely due to the success of the company's strategy to expand its commercial opportunities into new market segments.

Successful diversification

The increasing risks to the availability of fish-derived omega-3s and the challenges of sovereignty amid rising trade protectionism are prompting more and more companies to seek sustainable ecological and economic alternatives. In this context, Fermentalg has successfully met market demands by offering DHA Ω rigins, the only 100% European-produced algal DHA, particularly for the pet food, infant formula, and aquaculture sectors.

Fermentalg is continuing its strategic transformation through a new commercial organization that focuses on customer needs. Additionally, its industrial performance is enhanced by a partnership with Huvepharma, which provides the competitiveness needed to enter new markets.

Confirmation of the objectives for 2025 and 2026

Building on this positive momentum, Fermentalg is reaffirming its growth targets for the coming years. The company aims to achieve an annual revenue of at least €25 million by 2026, which would be more than six times its revenue in 2023. This ambitious goal is supported by increased sales, the development of strategic partnerships, and ongoing innovation. The year 2025 is expected to follow this trajectory, showing significant progress compared to 2023 (€4 million in revenue) and 2024 (€11.5 million).

Next publication: revenue for the first half of 2025 will be released on

July 8, 2025 (after market close).

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg specializes in the research and bioindustrial use of microalgae, aiming to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that promote the development of healthy, natural, and effective offerings. Our focus is on developing, producing, and marketing sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae for nutrition, health, and environmental purposes. Our current and future product range includes nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorants, and innovative environmental solutions. Fermentalg is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. The company has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a specialized agency that evaluates the ESG performance of publicly traded SMEs in Europe, supporting Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Relations with journalists: Relations with investors: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lGlpZJtmYW7HynBwkslmb2plbZplyGWVbGqclpNta5ydbnJlxWiUaceZZnJhnGxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90772-algae_cp_t1_2025_eng.pdf