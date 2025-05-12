Anzeige
FERMENTALG: The FDA's approval of Fermentalg's natural blue dye paves the way for a new generation of bio-based products in the food industry.

Finanznachrichten News

Libourne, 12 May 2025 - Fermentalg, a leading player in bio-solutions using aquatic microorganisms, is pleased to announce that its natural blue dye has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[1]. Marketed under the Everzure Galdieria brand by Givaudan, this groundbreaking product is set to become the reference biosourced solution in the food industry, replacing Blue 1, a petroleum-based colorant, in beverages and confections.

This approval is part of the U.S. Government's initiative to gradually phase out petroleum-based food colorings due to health concerns. They also aim to allow new natural color additives, including Galdieria extract.

Leveraging Fermentalg's expertise in microalgae biology and precision industrial fermentation, Everzure Galdieria is sustainably produced through the controlled fermentation of the Galdieria sulphuraria strain, followed by a gentle water extraction process. Fermentalg's exclusive fermentation method ensures consistent quality, efficient resource use, and scalable production-hallmarks of its leadership in algae-based innovation.

The result is a natural blue dye that is rich in phycocyanin and offers complete traceability. It outperforms spirulina-based dyes in terms of resistance to high temperatures and acidity.

The approval of our stable natural blue dye for acidic environments marks a significant milestone for Fermentalg. This achievement showcases our expertise in precision fermentation and our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions on a large scale. Through rigorous scientific research and close collaboration, we have developed an ingredient that meets the highest regulatory standards while addressing the growing market demand for natural alternatives in the food industry," says Marie Jane Fallourd, Marketing & Product Director at Fermentalg.

With the increasing restrictions on artificial colorants, the unique natural solutions offered by Givaudan Sense Colour are particularly relevant in today's regulatory landscape. Until now, achieving vibrant blues in acidic applications using natural colorants has been a significant challenge for manufacturers. Everzure Galdieria provides a natural option with a brightness comparable to Blue 1, enabling our clients to create appealing food experiences without sacrificing their commitment to natural ingredients," explains Nathalie Pauleau, Global Product Manager at Givaudan Sense Colour.

The FDA's approval marks the first authorization for the use of this new solution in food and beverages, with additional requests currently being processed in Europe and the UK. Everzure Galdieria is now available in sample form in the United States, and large-scale production is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with the first commercial volumes expected as early as 2026.

Next publication: revenue for the first half of 2025 will be released on
July 8, 2025 (after market close).

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg specializes in the research and bioindustrial use of microalgae, aiming to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that promote the development of healthy, natural, and effective offerings. Our focus is on developing, producing, and marketing sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae for nutrition, health, and environmental purposes. Our current and future product range includes nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorants, and innovative environmental solutions. Fermentalg is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. The company has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a specialized agency that evaluates the ESG performance of publicly traded SMEs in Europe, supporting Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com


Relations with journalists:Relations with investors:
ACTUS finance & communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] FDA Approves Three Food Colors from Natural Sources | FDA

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mXCakslskpeVnp9rlplraGqUaWlolJHHbZSZk2ObZJeVnWxhxpdlZ8WcZnJim2hn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91631-algae_cp_homologation_fda_bleu_eng_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
