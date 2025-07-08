FERMENTALG: Fermentalg continues on its path of development trajectory with sales of 7.6M EUR for the 1st half of 2025

Libourne, July 8, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in bio-solutions based on aquatic micro-organisms, reports half-year sales growth of 20% and confirms its commercial ambitions for 2026.

New record half-year sales

Thanks to the now-recognized advantages of the Ω rigins range, the only 100% plant-based omega-3s produced in Europe, particularly for manufacturers looking for regional and safer supplies to replace those obtained by extracting and chemically concentrating fish oil from intensive fishing, Fermentalg recorded a new sales record in the 1st half of 2025.

At €7.6 million, sales to the end of June were up +20% on the same period in 2024, and +57% on annual average over the last 5 years, despite a fish oil price that has remained depressed since the end of 2024.

The challenges of food sovereignty and Fermentalg's unique offering in Europe are contributing to the strong momentum in this region, which has accounted for over 80% of sales since the beginning of the year. In addition to its initial deployment in dietary supplements, which still account for over 60% of sales today, the company's commercial expansion policy has enabled it to win over new customers in the strategic segments of pet food, infant nutrition and aquaculture.

Enhanced product portfolio

This 1st half-year was also used to prepare the enrichment of the product portfolio of the 2 technological platforms from which the Ωrigins range (plant lipids) and Galdieria, the first natural blue food colorant stable in acidic environments and resistant to heat treatment, are derived.

Firstly, in May Fermentalg obtained approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)[1] for its Galdieria Blue natural blue colorant, a breakthrough product whose ambition is to become the benchmark biosourced solution in the food industry for beverages and confectionery, replacing the synthetic "blue 1" colorant (E 133), a petroleum-based product,.

To achieve this, Fermentalg relies on its partners, both for the marketing of its food colorant and for large-scale production. For example, the Givaudan group has begun marketing Galdieria Blue under the EverzureTMGaldieria brand, with a primary focus on major US food and beverage groups. At the same time, Huvepharma is finalizing the transfer of the production process to its plants. This is due to be completed by the end of 2025, to ensure a ramp-up in capacity to meet the commercial demand expected in 2026. In addition, Fermentalg's partner and reference shareholder Huvepharma has already placed orders for the equipment needed to ensure production from the first half of 2026.

For its part, Fermentalg is continuing its qualification process for co-products derived from the Galdieria sulphuraria strain, with a view to exploiting the strain's antioxidant and antibacterial properties in the dietary supplements and cosmetics markets.

Confirmation of growth trajectory

Against this backdrop, Fermentalg is reaffirming its target of annual sales of at least €25 million by 2026, a more than six-fold increase on 2023, the year in which the strategic plan was launched. The year 2025 should form part of this trajectory, in line with the consensus of financial analysts.

Full repayment of convertible bonds

In early July, Fermentalg announced that it had fully repaid in cash the €4.0 million convertible bonds issued in 2020. The remaining €6.3 million of convertible bonds issued in 2023[2] were also fully converted during the first half of 2025, so that there are no longer any outstanding convertible financial instruments.

Next publication: results for the 1sthalf of 2025,

September 11, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products . Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Journalist relations : Investor relations : ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

[2] These bonds have been fully converted into shares since their issue, resulting in the creation of 21,829,980 new shares.

