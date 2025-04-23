FERMENTALG: Fermentalg provides an update on the status of its natural blue dye approval by the U.S. FDA.

Libourne, April 23, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in bio-solutions using aquatic microorganisms, has provided an update on the approval of its natural blue dye by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to statements from Dr. Marty Makary, a commissioner at the FDA, reported in the media,[1] the FDA plans to approve four new natural color additives in the coming weeks. They will also speed up the review of natural alternatives to synthetic food colorings, like blue extract from Galdieria, with the goal of phasing out petroleum-based food dyes.

This statement reinforces Fermentalg's strategic positioning, aligning with the societal trend of replacing petroleum-based products. The company focuses on creating natural bio-solutions derived from aquatic microorganisms, addressing global health (One Health) and sustainable development challenges.

As a reminder, Fermentalg is currently awaiting approval for its blue food colorant, derived from a unique strain of microalgae (Galdieria sulphuraria). This is a significant step that will pave the way for the start of the commercialization phase in partnership with the Givaudan group.

Fermentalg hereby confirms that it is in the final stages of approval for its Galdieria extract and is actively working with the FDA to complete the approval report as quickly as possible. The company will provide updates on this important milestone as soon as it can.

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg specializes in the research and bio-industrial use of microalgae, aiming to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that promote the development of healthy, natural, and effective offerings. Our focus is on developing, producing, and marketing sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae for nutrition, health, and environmental purposes. Our current and future product range includes nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorants, and innovative environmental solutions. Fermentalg is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. The company has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a firm that specializes in assessing the ESG performance of publicly traded SMEs in Europe, supporting Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

