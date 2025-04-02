Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.04.2025
WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598
Tradegate
01.04.25
19:57 Uhr
18,140 Euro
+0,050
+0,28 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2025 00:10 Uhr
197 Leser
Tenaris SA: Tenaris Files 2024 Annual Report / Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

LUXEMBOURG, April 01, 2025, and the Annual Report on Form 20-F may be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov; and are available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

In addition, on April 4, 2025, Tenaris will convene its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 6, 2025, at 10:00, the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

The following documents will also be available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.comupon publication of the convening notice:

  • information on Tenaris's total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;
  • the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains procedures for attending and/or voting at the meetings, and reports on each item of the meeting agendas and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings);
  • the 2024 Annual Report;
  • the 2024 Compensation Report;
  • the board of directors report in connection with the proposed waiver of, suppression of, and authorization to suppress or limit, pre-emptive subscription rights by the existing shareholders;
  • the proposed amendments to the articles of association, and
  • the forms required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the meetings.

Copies of these documents will also be available, free of charge, at Tenaris's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
