ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported total sales of 293,225 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, down 12% from last year. Retail sales for the company, which remained level year over year, saw growth through the Jeep and Ram brands.'Additionally, our company year-over-year retail sales were up by 13.8% when disallowing for discontinued models, and we expect to see this gap corrected as our new model offerings continue to fill out our growing U.S. brand portfolios,'said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales.Quarterly Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increased 1% year over year. FIAT brand total U.S. sales increased 239%, driven by the all-electric 500e. Ram brand U.S. retail sales increased 16% year over year.Jeep brand U.S. retail sales increased 2% year over year.Jeep Compass posted 15% total U.S. sales increase in Q1 versus same quarter last year. Jeep Grand Cherokee posted 14% retail gain year over year. Total 4xe (Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe) total U.S. sales increased 150% month over month (March 2025 over February 2025).All-electric Dodge Charger Daytona accounted for 65% of total Dodge Charger sales in the first quarter of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX