Winamp for Creators continues its mission to build the most comprehensive platform available today-one that unifies all the essential tools artists need to manage and monetize their music effectively.

Today, Winamp for Creators is proud to announce a completely revamped onboarding experience for new users. Every artist joining the platform will now be guided seamlessly, enabling them to access and utilize the tools and services with ease.

In addition to its all-in-one monetization services-including distribution, licensing, copyright collection, Content ID, Fanzone, and collectibles-Winamp for Creators is introducing two game-changing marketing tools:

A Link-style webpage that allows artists to aggregate all their important links in one place.

that allows artists to aggregate all their important links in one place. A powerful social media publishing tool that lets users write a single post and push it to all their social media channels simultaneously.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp, states: "Now more than ever, independent artists need to be empowered and take full control of their careers. That's precisely the mission of Winamp for Creators. These new marketing tools simplify their lives, allowing them to manage and promote their music from a single platform. No more juggling between different services or managing multiple logins and passwords-everything they need is right here in Winamp for Creators. We're thrilled to share it with the world."

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

