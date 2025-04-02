Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 phase one exploration campaign is now underway on the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia. This phase of exploration has been designed to significantly advance all three of Midnight Sun's key target areas; Dumbwa, Kazhiba and Mitu. The exploration work will address sulphide copper targets at Dumbwa, and both oxide and sulphide copper targets at Kazhiba and Mitu, following up on known mineralization as well as brand-new targets generated in the 2024 exploration campaign at Kazhiba.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "We have launched an aggressive exploration program, intended to rapidly advance all three of our key targets. While our approach to exploration is measured, methodical and concise, it is also cost effective, and we believe this phase of work can deliver maximum impact on those key targets and driving highly targeted follow-up drill programs at Dumbwa and Mitu. We are setting the stage for success at Dumbwa, with Kevin Bonel utilizing the same logical steps employed by his previous team at Lumwana, where they moved that analogous asset from tier-two to tier-one status in just 24 months, giving Barrick a world-class 1.62 billion tonne, 0.52% copper depositi. At Kazhiba, we are drilling to advance the scale of known oxide copper mineralization, and testing a large, brand-new target for sulphide copper mineralization. At Mitu, we are utilizing Partial Ionic Leach sampling to cover the entire mineralized trend, directing drilling later this year. This is an incredibly exciting time at the Solwezi Project, as we seek to transform ideas into discoveries, and pushing Midnight Sun to the next level."

Dumbwa Program Details:

An extensive dipole-dipole induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey will be utilized to test the 20-kilometre strike extent of the Dumbwa copper-in-soil anomaly, to guide targeted drilling. This drilling will be scheduled to begin following the completion of the IP survey and interpretation of results. The survey is expected to produce an effective picture of the dip direction, depth of targeted geology, and correlation of the geochemical anomaly at surface with sulphide copper mineralization at depth. The survey will have a line spacing of 500 metres with variable lengths from one to two-and-a-half kilometres, for a total of 56 line-kilometres.

Kazhiba Program Details:

The results of the recently completed 2024 exploration program at Kazhiba confirmed high-grade oxide copper mineralization in drill intercepts, identified mineralized extensions to the initial oxide copper zone, and highlighted significant new sulphide and oxide copper targets (see news releases dated January 29th, 2025, and February 27, 2025). The 2025 phase one exploration campaign will follow up on the 2024 program, with continued drilling on extensions of the high-grade transported oxide copper blanket and addressing the new geochemical and geophysical targets with a combination of drilling and additional IP lines.

Approximately 4,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling across 125 holes is planned to both follow up on potential extensions of oxide mineralization indicated by the 2024 drill campaign as well as test the three new oxide copper targets identified by Partial Ionic Leach sampling.

Six to eight diamond drill holes totalling approximately 1,000 metres are planned on the recently identified ~four-kilometre by two-kilometre Kazhiba sulphide copper target. This target has demonstrated a significantly elevated copper signature in Partial Ionic Leach testing, coupled with high chargeability / low resistivity responses from IP geophysics, coinciding with a subtle traditional geochemical response, and situated in geology consistent with most deposits within the Zambian Copperbelt. This correlation of key characteristics has led the Company to theorize that this is a very strong target for the discovery of a copper mineralised stratigraphic unit and the potential sulphide source of the transported oxide material discovered on the Kazhiba License.

Mitu Program Details:

At Mitu, an extensive Partial Ionic Leach sampling program will be launched to test the entire Mitu Trend along the western flank of the Solwezi Dome. Given the positive results generated using Partial Ionic Leach sampling at Kazhiba, the Company plans to collect approximately 1,800 samples for Partial Ionic Leach analysis along the entire Mitu target trend. Mitu has similar regolith to Kazhiba, which is generally unresponsive to traditional geochemical analysis, so Partial Ionic Leach is expected to more effectively identify and track further copper targets.

Oxide and sulphide copper mineralization has previously been identified at Mitu, and the Partial Ionic Leach sampling program will cover all highly prospective geology, the results of which will drive a follow up IP survey to finalize drill targets on each of the identified mineralized zones for follow up drilling later in the year.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

