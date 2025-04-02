Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, through its subsidiaries, has acquired privately held Trimco Hardware (Trimco), including its brands and other assets.

Trimco is a leading North American manufacturer of high-performance and custom-designed door hardware primarily sold in the U.S. for commercial and institutional markets. The company, which is based in Oceanside, California, has a 75-year history of producing unique and patented solutions that range from architectural pulls and sliding door hardware to mechanical locks, latches and strikes. Trimco is known for designing Healthy Hardware with healthcare, education and restaurant environments specifically in mind, as well as Identity Hardware intended for branded doorway applications.

Trimco will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

"Allegion's acquisition of Trimco bolsters our Americas portfolio with yet another innovative market leader," Ilardi said. "Trimco's premium and specialty solutions are highly specifiable and will expand our core mechanical door hardware offerings. Our combined companies will have increased opportunities to solve complex security and access problems and deliver new value to our customers."

Jason Bennett, owner of Trimco, will join Allegion as general manager of Trimco to facilitate a smooth transition and support accelerated growth for the combined businesses.

"Becoming part of Allegion is a testament to Trimco's commitment to operating with excellence and driving value in the markets we serve," Bennett said. "Allegion is known to share our core values as well as our dedication to innovation and quality. We'll build together on this legacy to meet the evolving needs of our customers moving forward."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

