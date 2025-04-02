Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 March to 25 March 2025
|Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/24/2025
FR0010313833
4000
75,8167
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/25/2025
FR0010313833
3000
75,8952
XPAR
TOTAL
7.000
75,8503
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
