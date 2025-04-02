Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 March to 25 March 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/24/2025 FR0010313833 4000 75,8167 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/25/2025 FR0010313833 3000 75,8952 XPAR TOTAL 7.000 75,8503

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

