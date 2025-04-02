ROME (dpa-AFX) - Auto major Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has signed an agreement with trade unions for 350 voluntary exits in Campania, from its Pomigliano and Pratola Serra plants in southern Italy, the Fiom union said.In the redundancies, 50 workers in Pratola Serra and 300 workers in Pomigliano are impacted. Meanwhile, Fiom said it did not sign the agreement.According to the union, there were almost 3,600 voluntary exits from Italian plants in 2024.Reuters quoted a Stellantis spokesman as saying that the layoffs involved employees close to retirement age. The decision was in line with overall plans presented in December to the Italian government, aiming to boost its production in the country.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Stellantis shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $10.94.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX