PSEG: Comfort for All: PSE&G's Advocacy for Energy Assistance

Energy needs don't take a break - whether it's staying warm in January or cool in July. That's why we are actively advocating for programs like LIHEAP, which provide critical financial support to low-income households through every season. During LIHEAP Action Day in Washington, D.C., our employees met with legislators to emphasize the importance of maintaining and expanding funding for these vital programs.

"At PSE&G, we understand that some of our customers are facing challenges, and we know how essential energy is to their daily lives. No one should have to choose between paying for utilities and other basic needs," said Rosa Pagnillo-Lopez, PSE&G Payment Assistance Outreach, process lead. "That's why we are committed to advocating for vital assistance programs and connecting our customers to the support they need. We're here to help our customers through tough times."

In 2024, we helped over 225,000 customers access more than $265 million in payment assistance. Yet, there's still work to be done - we estimate that 100,000 additional customers may qualify for help but haven't yet applied. By pushing for funding, we are working to help more families stay safe and comfortable year-round.

These programs are more than just financial assistance - they're a lifeline for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, disabled and families with young children. LIHEAP provides an average of $350 for heating and $300 to cover medically necessary cooling costs and up to $800 in crisis assistance per eligible household each year, while the Universal Service Fund (USF) and PAGE program offer additional relief. These aren't just numbers - they're real solutions that help New Jersey residents maintain stability through heatwaves, snowstorms and everything in between.

We're proud to advocate on behalf of you, our customers, for continued and heightened support of these energy assistance programs. Together, we're helping create a brighter future for our communities, no matter the forecast.

Learn more about programs available to you at www.pseg.com/help.

