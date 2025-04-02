Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced expanded collaboration with Bilbao, Spain-based AgileTV (BME: AGIL.MC) to provide the latest content security innovations for AgileTV's cloud-based TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) Entertainment Hub, OTT and video delivery solutions designed to empower telcos, ISPs and media companies.

By partnering with Verimatrix, which offers its vast portfolio of proven video security solutions including VCAS, Multi-DRM, Counterspy (watermarking) and DVB ReAccess, AgileTV gains a significantly streamlined path toward providing the most recent and reliable protection options to its global customer base. Through the collaboration, Verimatrix streamlines that protection process for AgileTV, enabling it to offer customers the ability to:

Simplify the transition from legacy DVB and IPTV operations into hybrid or fully-fledged "nextgen" OTT service powered by AgileTV, thanks to the VCAS and DVB ReAccess capabilities to replace existing security providers.

Confidently provides both existing and future needs surrounding highly-valuable premium content that demands specific protection, establishing Agile TVaaS as a vehicle to securely distribute and monetize content.

Offer peace of mind for customers that prefer long-time industry innovators with a record of success in the content delivery network space.

"Verimatrix is extremely pleased to further its collaboration with AgileTV, as it underscores our ability to efficiently arm such an innovative and successful TVaaS provider with the needed content security technologies that match today's ever-evolving video content delivery options," said Carlo Stramaglia, Head of Anti-Piracy Business at Verimatrix. "In the end, the repeatedly proven value we bring is to allow a partner such as AgileTV to focus on its core value proposition as TVaaS offering, while we closely work alongside them to ensure that security is strong and seamless. Consistently streamlining this content protection process is what we're proud to be known for in the industry. That's what makes Verimatrix a true business enabler for companies such as AgileTV."

"AgileTV is proud to be recognized as a leader in the TVaaS space, offering solutions that combine a comprehensive and innovative TV technology suite with our best-in-class Operational Excellence Model", said Ruben Senor-Megias, Chief Sales officer at AgileTV. "Foundational to our product proposition is how we leverage on a "best-of-breed" partner ecosystem. In this sense, we are proud to announce our joint approach with Verimatrix, a leading Security Provider, which is key to our relentless focus on Content Security and revenue protection for our Content owners. Besides the existing collaboration for M-DRM, we believe Verimatrix VCAS and DVB ReAccess solutions are enablers to support customer transitions from legacy distribution solutions to advanced OTT solutions, thus improving the service for their customer base".

In 2020, Verimatrix and AgileTV announced their collaboration to include Verimatrix Multi-DRM technologies within AgileTV offerings.

About Agile Technologies

AgileTV is a technology company providing end-to-end solutions for pay TV services over the Internet. Its customers include telecom providers, content creators, broadcasters and multimedia content management companies. The portfolio spans fully managed TV services, SaaS applications and infrastructure platforms, delivering innovative, cost-effective and scalable solutions for the TV business. With more than 300 professionals in 15 countries, AgileTV has over 20 years of experience, serving 120+ global clients and reaching more than 50 million households worldwide through its technologies. Headquartered in Bilbao, the company centralizes R&D&I activities, collaborating with international partners to revolutionize the television experience. Founded in 2007, AgileTV is a brand of Agile Content, listed on the BME Growth market since 2015. Visit www.agiletv.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250327069574/en/

Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Michael Scholze

Michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

Verimatrix Media:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

AgileTV Media:

Raquel Martínez Alfonso

raquel.martinez@agiletv.com